The Chain of Infection quiz Flashcards

What is the chain of infection? The chain of infection is the process by which an infectious agent passes from one host to another through specific steps. Who is considered a susceptible host in the chain of infection? A susceptible host is an organism vulnerable to infection, such as someone with a weakened immune system. What types of organisms can serve as infectious agents? Infectious agents can be viruses, bacteria, or fungi. What is a reservoir in the chain of infection? A reservoir is a place where the infectious agent lives, which can be a human, animal, water, or soil. What is the portal of exit? The portal of exit is the way an infectious agent leaves the reservoir, such as through saliva, respiratory droplets, feces, or blood. What is meant by mode of transmission? Mode of transmission is the way an infectious agent passes to another host, such as through direct contact or contaminated water. What is the portal of entry? The portal of entry is how the infectious agent enters the body of a new host, such as by inhalation, ingestion, or skin penetration. How can the chain of infection be interrupted? The chain can be interrupted by breaking any link, such as practicing handwashing or avoiding direct contact. Why are older adults often more susceptible to infections? Older adults may have weakened or compromised immune systems, making them more vulnerable to infections. Give an example of a non-human reservoir. Water or soil can serve as non-human reservoirs for infectious agents. How can respiratory droplets serve as a portal of exit? Respiratory droplets can carry infectious agents out of the body when a person coughs or sneezes. What is direct contact transmission? Direct contact transmission occurs when an infectious agent is passed by physical touch between individuals. How can contaminated objects contribute to infection transmission? Contaminated objects, like doorknobs, can transfer infectious agents to new hosts when touched. What are some ways infectious agents can enter a new host? They can enter through inhalation, ingestion, or penetration of the skin. Why is handwashing important in preventing infection? Handwashing removes infectious agents from the skin, breaking the chain of infection. What does the memory tool 'suspected infection requires extra routes of entry' help you remember? It helps recall the steps: susceptible host, infectious agent, reservoir, portal of exit, mode of transmission, and portal of entry. How does avoiding close contact with sick individuals help prevent infection? It reduces the chance of infectious agents being transmitted to a susceptible host. What role does the immune system play in susceptibility to infection? A strong immune system can resist infection, while a weakened one increases susceptibility. Why is understanding the chain of infection important for public health? It helps in controlling infectious diseases and reducing health risks, especially for vulnerable populations. What is the significance of breaking the chain of infection at any point? Breaking the chain at any point can prevent the spread of infection to others.
