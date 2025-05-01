The Chain of Infection quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is the chain of infection? The chain of infection is the process by which an infectious agent passes from one host to another through specific steps.

Who is considered a susceptible host in the chain of infection? A susceptible host is an organism vulnerable to infection, such as someone with a weakened immune system.

What types of organisms can serve as infectious agents? Infectious agents can be viruses, bacteria, or fungi.

What is a reservoir in the chain of infection? A reservoir is a place where the infectious agent lives, which can be a human, animal, water, or soil.

What is the portal of exit? The portal of exit is the way an infectious agent leaves the reservoir, such as through saliva, respiratory droplets, feces, or blood.

What is meant by mode of transmission? Mode of transmission is the way an infectious agent passes to another host, such as through direct contact or contaminated water.