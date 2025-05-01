The Process of Sleep definitions Flashcards
Back
Circadian Rhythm Twenty-four hour internal clock regulating sleep-wake cycles, influenced by environmental cues like light. Suprachiasmatic Nucleus Cluster of cells in the hypothalamus acting as the master controller of the body's biological clock. Hypothalamus Brain region housing the master clock and receiving signals about light to regulate sleep processes. Melatonin Hormone released by the pineal gland in response to darkness, signaling the body to initiate sleep. Pineal Gland Small endocrine gland responsible for releasing the sleep hormone in response to signals from the brain. Non-REM Sleep Three-stage phase of sleep marked by decreased heart rate, respiration, and increased tissue repair. REM Sleep Sleep stage characterized by vivid dreaming, increased brain activity, and temporary paralysis. Sleep Cycle Repeated progression through sleep stages, typically lasting 90-110 minutes and occurring multiple times nightly. Deep Sleep Stage within non-REM sleep crucial for physical restoration, muscle repair, and growth processes. Sleep Debt Cumulative difference between required and actual sleep, leading to impaired repair and increased fatigue. Environmental Cues External factors, especially light, that influence the timing and quality of sleep through biological signaling. Sleep Patterns Distribution of non-REM and REM stages throughout the night, affecting dreaming and restorative processes. Paralysis Temporary immobilization during REM sleep preventing physical movement despite heightened brain activity. Vivid Dreaming Intense mental experiences occurring predominantly during REM sleep, often remembered upon waking. Regenerative Processes Bodily functions during deep sleep that restore tissues, support growth, and maintain overall health.
The Process of Sleep definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15