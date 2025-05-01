The Process of Sleep definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Circadian Rhythm Twenty-four hour internal clock regulating sleep-wake cycles, influenced by environmental cues like light.

Suprachiasmatic Nucleus Cluster of cells in the hypothalamus acting as the master controller of the body's biological clock.

Hypothalamus Brain region housing the master clock and receiving signals about light to regulate sleep processes.

Melatonin Hormone released by the pineal gland in response to darkness, signaling the body to initiate sleep.

Pineal Gland Small endocrine gland responsible for releasing the sleep hormone in response to signals from the brain.

Non-REM Sleep Three-stage phase of sleep marked by decreased heart rate, respiration, and increased tissue repair.