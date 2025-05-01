Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Process of Sleep definitions Flashcards

Back
The Process of Sleep definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Circadian Rhythm
    Twenty-four hour internal clock regulating sleep-wake cycles, influenced by environmental cues like light.
  • Suprachiasmatic Nucleus
    Cluster of cells in the hypothalamus acting as the master controller of the body's biological clock.
  • Hypothalamus
    Brain region housing the master clock and receiving signals about light to regulate sleep processes.
  • Melatonin
    Hormone released by the pineal gland in response to darkness, signaling the body to initiate sleep.
  • Pineal Gland
    Small endocrine gland responsible for releasing the sleep hormone in response to signals from the brain.
  • Non-REM Sleep
    Three-stage phase of sleep marked by decreased heart rate, respiration, and increased tissue repair.
  • REM Sleep
    Sleep stage characterized by vivid dreaming, increased brain activity, and temporary paralysis.
  • Sleep Cycle
    Repeated progression through sleep stages, typically lasting 90-110 minutes and occurring multiple times nightly.
  • Deep Sleep
    Stage within non-REM sleep crucial for physical restoration, muscle repair, and growth processes.
  • Sleep Debt
    Cumulative difference between required and actual sleep, leading to impaired repair and increased fatigue.
  • Environmental Cues
    External factors, especially light, that influence the timing and quality of sleep through biological signaling.
  • Sleep Patterns
    Distribution of non-REM and REM stages throughout the night, affecting dreaming and restorative processes.
  • Paralysis
    Temporary immobilization during REM sleep preventing physical movement despite heightened brain activity.
  • Vivid Dreaming
    Intense mental experiences occurring predominantly during REM sleep, often remembered upon waking.
  • Regenerative Processes
    Bodily functions during deep sleep that restore tissues, support growth, and maintain overall health.