The Process of Sleep quiz Flashcards

What is the Circadian Rhythm? The Circadian Rhythm is the body's 24-hour biological clock that controls sleep-wake cycles.

Which brain structure controls the Circadian Rhythm? The Suprachiasmatic Nucleus (SCN) in the hypothalamus controls the Circadian Rhythm.

What environmental cue primarily triggers the sleep process? The lack of light is the main environmental cue that signals the body to prepare for sleep.

Which gland releases melatonin in response to darkness? The pineal gland releases melatonin when it receives signals indicating darkness.

What is the role of melatonin in sleep? Melatonin is a hormone that signals the body to fall asleep.

How can changes in environmental cues disrupt the Circadian Rhythm? Changes like jet lag or night shift work can cause irregular Circadian Rhythms by altering normal sleep patterns.