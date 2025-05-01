The Process of Sleep quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 33 ) Hide definitions

Is all neural activity during sleep directed toward dreaming? No, not all neural activity during sleep is directed toward dreaming. Dreaming primarily occurs during REM sleep, while other stages involve restorative processes and decreased neural activity.

What is NREM sleep? NREM sleep is a period of sleep characterized by non-rapid eye movement, decreased heart rate and respiration, increased digestion and nutrient storage, and restorative processes.

What is REM sleep associated with? REM sleep is associated with vivid dreaming, increased heart rate and respiration, paralysis of major muscle groups, and energizing the brain and body.

What are the characteristics of stage 1 sleep? Stage 1 sleep is a light sleep phase where the body begins to relax, and the transition from wakefulness to sleep occurs.

What are the main features of REM sleep? REM sleep is characterized by rapid eye movements, vivid dreaming, increased heart rate and respiration, and paralysis of major muscle groups.

During which stage of sleep do sleep spindles occur? Sleep spindles occur during stage 2 of NREM sleep.