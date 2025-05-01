Tobacco Overview definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Nicotine A highly addictive chemical in tobacco that alters mood by triggering dopamine release and causes both stimulant and depressant effects depending on exposure.

Carbon Monoxide A colorless, toxic gas in tobacco smoke that blocks oxygen uptake, leading to suffocation risk and reduced oxygen delivery in the body.

Formaldehyde A carcinogenic preservative found in tobacco, also used in corpse preservation, linked to decreased lung function and cancer risk.

Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons A group of over 100 carcinogenic compounds produced by burning tobacco, with benzopyrene as a common example.

Tobacco-Specific Nitrosamines Potent carcinogens formed during tobacco leaf drying, structurally related to nicotine, and strongly linked to cancer development.

Inorganic Toxins Heavy metals such as copper, mercury, lead, and cadmium in tobacco that increase cancer risk and cause neurological damage.