Tobacco Overview definitions Flashcards

  • Nicotine
    A highly addictive chemical in tobacco that alters mood by triggering dopamine release and causes both stimulant and depressant effects depending on exposure.
  • Carbon Monoxide
    A colorless, toxic gas in tobacco smoke that blocks oxygen uptake, leading to suffocation risk and reduced oxygen delivery in the body.
  • Formaldehyde
    A carcinogenic preservative found in tobacco, also used in corpse preservation, linked to decreased lung function and cancer risk.
  • Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
    A group of over 100 carcinogenic compounds produced by burning tobacco, with benzopyrene as a common example.
  • Tobacco-Specific Nitrosamines
    Potent carcinogens formed during tobacco leaf drying, structurally related to nicotine, and strongly linked to cancer development.
  • Inorganic Toxins
    Heavy metals such as copper, mercury, lead, and cadmium in tobacco that increase cancer risk and cause neurological damage.
  • Dopamine
    A neurotransmitter released by nicotine, responsible for feelings of pleasure, safety, and happiness, reinforcing tobacco dependence.
  • Withdrawal Symptoms
    Physical and psychological effects like irritability, restlessness, increased hunger, and anxiety experienced after stopping nicotine use.
  • Vaping
    The inhalation of vaporized nicotine using e-cigarettes, delivering higher concentrations of nicotine more rapidly than traditional smoking.
  • Nicotine Pouches
    Oral products containing nicotine without other tobacco components, placed in the mouth to release nicotine into the system.
  • Chewing Tobacco
    A smokeless tobacco product consumed orally, delivering harmful chemicals directly into the body through the mouth.
  • Traditional Smoking
    The use of cigarettes, cigars, or pipes to inhale tobacco smoke, associated with declining rates but significant health risks.
  • Carcinogen
    A substance in tobacco, such as formaldehyde or PAHs, that promotes the development of cancer after prolonged exposure.
  • Dependence
    A physical and psychological state resulting from repeated nicotine exposure, making quitting tobacco use difficult.
  • Education
    A factor strongly correlated with lower smoking rates, as increased awareness of tobacco risks leads to healthier choices.