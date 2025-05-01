Tobacco Overview quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What are the six major harmful chemicals found in tobacco? Nicotine, carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), tobacco-specific nitrosamines (TSNAs), and inorganic toxins are the six major harmful chemicals.

How does nicotine affect the body in the short term versus the long term? Short-term exposure to nicotine acts as a stimulant, increasing blood pressure and heart rate, while long-term exposure acts as a depressant.

What is the primary addictive component of tobacco? Nicotine is the primary addictive component of tobacco.

What dangerous effect does carbon monoxide have on the body? Carbon monoxide blocks oxygen uptake, which can lead to suffocation.

Why is formaldehyde considered dangerous in tobacco products? Formaldehyde is a carcinogen, meaning it causes cancer, and is also used as a preservative.

What are polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and why are they harmful? PAHs are a group of over 100 carcinogens produced from burning tobacco, and they increase cancer risk.