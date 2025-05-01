Skip to main content
Tobacco Overview quiz Flashcards

  • What are the six major harmful chemicals found in tobacco?
    Nicotine, carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), tobacco-specific nitrosamines (TSNAs), and inorganic toxins are the six major harmful chemicals.
  • How does nicotine affect the body in the short term versus the long term?
    Short-term exposure to nicotine acts as a stimulant, increasing blood pressure and heart rate, while long-term exposure acts as a depressant.
  • What is the primary addictive component of tobacco?
    Nicotine is the primary addictive component of tobacco.
  • What dangerous effect does carbon monoxide have on the body?
    Carbon monoxide blocks oxygen uptake, which can lead to suffocation.
  • Why is formaldehyde considered dangerous in tobacco products?
    Formaldehyde is a carcinogen, meaning it causes cancer, and is also used as a preservative.
  • What are polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and why are they harmful?
    PAHs are a group of over 100 carcinogens produced from burning tobacco, and they increase cancer risk.
  • What are tobacco-specific nitrosamines (TSNAs) and how are they formed?
    TSNAs are potent carcinogens formed during the drying process of tobacco leaves.
  • Name two inorganic toxins found in tobacco and their health risks.
    Copper and lead are examples; they can cause neurological damage and increase cancer risk.
  • How does nicotine trigger addiction in smokers?
    Nicotine triggers the release of dopamine, leading to feelings of pleasure and dependence.
  • What are common withdrawal symptoms when quitting nicotine?
    Withdrawal symptoms include restlessness, irritability, increased hunger, and anxiety.
  • How long do the most intense nicotine withdrawal symptoms typically last after quitting?
    The hardest withdrawal symptoms usually occur during the first two to four weeks after quitting.
  • What is vaping and how does it differ from traditional smoking?
    Vaping is inhaling vaporized nicotine using e-cigarettes, which deliver higher concentrations of nicotine more rapidly than traditional cigarettes.
  • Why might vaping be considered more dangerous than traditional smoking?
    Vaping delivers a higher dose of nicotine, increasing addiction risk and potential adverse mental health effects.
  • What trend has been observed in traditional smoking rates in the US since 2005?
    Traditional smoking rates have been decreasing among US adults since 2005.
  • Which gender tends to smoke at higher rates according to the data?
    Men tend to smoke at higher rates than women.
  • How does education level correlate with smoking rates?
    Higher levels of formal education are associated with lower smoking rates.
  • What impact does social pressure in educational settings have on smoking rates?
    Social pressure and increased awareness in educational settings contribute to lower smoking rates.
  • What percentage of US adult deaths is attributed to smoking?
    One out of every five US adult deaths is related to smoking.
  • Which racial/ethnic group has the lowest traditional smoking rates?
    Non-Hispanic Asians have the lowest traditional smoking rates among men and women.
  • What is the current trend in the use of vape pens and nicotine pouches?
    The use of vape pens and nicotine pouches is rising, while traditional smoking is declining.