Tobacco Overview quiz #1 Flashcards

Why might someone like Tariq depend on cigarettes to relieve stress, and what are the risks associated with this behavior?

Tariq may depend on cigarettes to relieve stress because nicotine, a major component of tobacco, triggers the release of dopamine, leading to feelings of pleasure and relaxation. This can create a cycle of dependence, as the body craves these effects during stressful times. However, this behavior is risky because nicotine is highly addictive and tobacco contains many harmful chemicals that increase the risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and other health problems. Additionally, quitting smoking can lead to withdrawal symptoms such as irritability and increased hunger.