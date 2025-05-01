Tobacco Overview quiz #1 Flashcards
Why might someone like Tariq depend on cigarettes to relieve stress, and what are the risks associated with this behavior? Tariq may depend on cigarettes to relieve stress because nicotine, a major component of tobacco, triggers the release of dopamine, leading to feelings of pleasure and relaxation. This can create a cycle of dependence, as the body craves these effects during stressful times. However, this behavior is risky because nicotine is highly addictive and tobacco contains many harmful chemicals that increase the risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and other health problems. Additionally, quitting smoking can lead to withdrawal symptoms such as irritability and increased hunger. What is the primary difference between the effects of short-term and long-term nicotine exposure on the body? Short-term nicotine exposure acts as a stimulant, increasing blood pressure and heart rate. Long-term exposure acts as a depressant, but both forms are addictive. How does carbon monoxide in tobacco smoke affect the body's ability to use oxygen? Carbon monoxide blocks oxygen uptake by displacing oxygen in the blood. This can lead to suffocation and is a major reason carbon monoxide poisoning is dangerous. What are polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and how are they produced in tobacco products? PAHs are a group of over 100 carcinogens produced from the burning of tobacco. Benzopyrene is a common example of a PAH found in tobacco smoke. How are tobacco-specific nitrosamines (TSNAs) formed, and why are they particularly dangerous? TSNAs are formed during the drying process of tobacco leaves. They are considered the most potent carcinogens in tobacco, highly likely to cause cancer with continuous exposure. What types of inorganic toxins are found in tobacco, and what health risks do they pose? Tobacco contains heavy metals such as copper, mercury, lead, and cadmium. These can cause neurological damage and increase the risk of cancer. How does the use of e-cigarettes or vape pens differ from traditional cigarettes in terms of nicotine delivery? E-cigarettes and vape pens deliver a higher concentration of nicotine more rapidly than traditional cigarettes. This can increase dependence and have adverse effects on mental health. What withdrawal symptoms are commonly experienced when someone quits nicotine, and how long do they typically last? Common withdrawal symptoms include restlessness, irritability, increased hunger, and anxiety. The most intense symptoms usually occur within two to four weeks after quitting. How has the portrayal of smoking in media changed over recent decades, and what effect has this had on smoking trends? There are now fewer commercials and less smoking depicted in TV shows and movies compared to decades ago. This societal shift has contributed to a decrease in overall smoking rates. What is the relationship between education level and smoking rates according to recent trends? Higher levels of formal education are associated with increased knowledge of smoking dangers and lower smoking rates. The percentage of smokers drops significantly from those with a GED to those with graduate degrees.
Tobacco Overview quiz #1
