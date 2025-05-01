Treatment and Recovery definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Treatment and Recovery definitions

Treatment and Recovery definitions
  • Addiction
    A chronic condition marked by compulsive substance use despite harmful consequences, often requiring structured intervention for improvement.
  • Abstinence
    Complete cessation of substance use, serving as a critical initial step in breaking the cycle of dependency.
  • Detoxification
    Physical elimination of a substance from the body, often accompanied by management of withdrawal symptoms under supervision.
  • Withdrawal
    Physical and psychological symptoms experienced when discontinuing an addictive substance, ranging from irritability to nausea.
  • Relapse
    Return to substance use after a period of abstinence, potentially occurring at any stage of the recovery process.
  • Intervention
    A structured group effort, often involving professionals and loved ones, designed to motivate an individual toward treatment.
  • Assessment
    Comprehensive evaluation of substance use history, mental and physical health, guiding the selection of appropriate treatment.
  • Psychotherapy
    Therapeutic approach focused on identifying negative patterns and reinforcing positive behaviors to support recovery.
  • Medication
    Pharmacological support, such as nicotine replacement or disulfiram, used to reduce cravings and manage withdrawal effects.
  • Aftercare
    Ongoing psychological support, including group meetings and coaching, aimed at maintaining recovery and preventing relapse.
  • Nicotine Replacement Therapy
    Treatment using patches, gums, or lozenges to reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms associated with smoking cessation.
  • Disulfiram
    Medication that induces unpleasant reactions when combined with alcohol, discouraging consumption and supporting abstinence.
  • Buspirone
    Pharmaceutical agent used to alleviate cravings and irritability in individuals recovering from marijuana addiction.
  • Triggers
    People, places, or situations that increase the risk of returning to substance use, often targeted for avoidance in recovery.
  • Rehabilitation
    Structured program providing medical, psychological, and social support to individuals seeking recovery from addiction.