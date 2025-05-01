Treatment and Recovery definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Addiction A chronic condition marked by compulsive substance use despite harmful consequences, often requiring structured intervention for improvement.

Abstinence Complete cessation of substance use, serving as a critical initial step in breaking the cycle of dependency.

Detoxification Physical elimination of a substance from the body, often accompanied by management of withdrawal symptoms under supervision.

Withdrawal Physical and psychological symptoms experienced when discontinuing an addictive substance, ranging from irritability to nausea.

Relapse Return to substance use after a period of abstinence, potentially occurring at any stage of the recovery process.

Intervention A structured group effort, often involving professionals and loved ones, designed to motivate an individual toward treatment.