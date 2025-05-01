Treatment and Recovery definitions Flashcards
Addiction A chronic condition marked by compulsive substance use despite harmful consequences, often requiring structured intervention for improvement. Abstinence Complete cessation of substance use, serving as a critical initial step in breaking the cycle of dependency. Detoxification Physical elimination of a substance from the body, often accompanied by management of withdrawal symptoms under supervision. Withdrawal Physical and psychological symptoms experienced when discontinuing an addictive substance, ranging from irritability to nausea. Relapse Return to substance use after a period of abstinence, potentially occurring at any stage of the recovery process. Intervention A structured group effort, often involving professionals and loved ones, designed to motivate an individual toward treatment. Assessment Comprehensive evaluation of substance use history, mental and physical health, guiding the selection of appropriate treatment. Psychotherapy Therapeutic approach focused on identifying negative patterns and reinforcing positive behaviors to support recovery. Medication Pharmacological support, such as nicotine replacement or disulfiram, used to reduce cravings and manage withdrawal effects. Aftercare Ongoing psychological support, including group meetings and coaching, aimed at maintaining recovery and preventing relapse. Nicotine Replacement Therapy Treatment using patches, gums, or lozenges to reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms associated with smoking cessation. Disulfiram Medication that induces unpleasant reactions when combined with alcohol, discouraging consumption and supporting abstinence. Buspirone Pharmaceutical agent used to alleviate cravings and irritability in individuals recovering from marijuana addiction. Triggers People, places, or situations that increase the risk of returning to substance use, often targeted for avoidance in recovery. Rehabilitation Structured program providing medical, psychological, and social support to individuals seeking recovery from addiction.
Treatment and Recovery definitions
