Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Treatment and Recovery quiz Flashcards

Back
Treatment and Recovery quiz
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/20
  • What is addiction characterized by?
    Addiction is characterized by compulsive behaviors and substance abuse, often despite negative consequences.
  • What is self-initiated treatment in addiction recovery?
    Self-initiated treatment is when an individual acknowledges their addiction and takes the initiative to abstain from substance use on their own.
  • What does abstinence mean in the context of addiction?
    Abstinence means the cessation or stopping of the substance being abused.
  • Why is detoxification necessary in addiction treatment?
    Detoxification is necessary to physically clear the drug from a person's system and manage withdrawal symptoms.
  • What are triggers in addiction recovery?
    Triggers are people, places, or situations that can prompt a return to substance use and should be avoided to prevent relapse.
  • What is nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) used for?
    NRT is used to decrease cravings and withdrawal symptoms in individuals trying to quit smoking.
  • How does disulfiram help in alcohol addiction treatment?
    Disulfiram causes unpleasant side effects like vomiting and nausea when combined with alcohol, discouraging drinking.
  • What medication is commonly used to help with marijuana addiction?
    Buspirone is a commonly used medication to decrease cravings, irritability, and withdrawal symptoms in marijuana addiction.
  • When is intervention necessary in addiction recovery?
    Intervention is necessary when self-initiated treatment is ineffective or the person is in denial about their addiction.
  • Who should be present during an intervention?
    An intervention should include familiar people like family and friends, as well as a medical professional.
  • What are the four C's of an effective intervention?
    The four C's are care, concern, character, and change, which guide the approach to helping the addicted individual.
  • What does the 'care' component of intervention emphasize?
    Care emphasizes compassion and support for the addicted individual.
  • How does 'concern' play a role in intervention?
    Concern highlights how the addictive behavior causes worry for the individual and those around them.
  • What is the purpose of the 'character' aspect in intervention?
    Character addresses how addiction affects the individual's physical and psychological well-being.
  • What does 'change' refer to in the context of intervention?
    Change refers to outlining actionable steps for the addicted individual to improve and recover.
  • What is the first step in a comprehensive drug treatment program?
    The first step is assessment, which examines the person's substance use, history, and overall well-being.
  • Why might detoxification require medical supervision?
    Some drugs require gradual withdrawal under medical supervision to safely manage withdrawal symptoms.
  • What is the role of psychotherapy in addiction treatment?
    Psychotherapy helps identify negative thoughts and behaviors and reinforces positive ones.
  • What is aftercare in addiction recovery?
    Aftercare is ongoing psychological support aimed at reducing the risk of relapse after initial treatment.
  • What does relapse mean in addiction recovery?
    Relapse is a return to drug use and can occur at any stage of the treatment process.