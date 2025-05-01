Treatment and Recovery quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is addiction characterized by? Addiction is characterized by compulsive behaviors and substance abuse, often despite negative consequences.

What is self-initiated treatment in addiction recovery? Self-initiated treatment is when an individual acknowledges their addiction and takes the initiative to abstain from substance use on their own.

What does abstinence mean in the context of addiction? Abstinence means the cessation or stopping of the substance being abused.

Why is detoxification necessary in addiction treatment? Detoxification is necessary to physically clear the drug from a person's system and manage withdrawal symptoms.

What are triggers in addiction recovery? Triggers are people, places, or situations that can prompt a return to substance use and should be avoided to prevent relapse.

What is nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) used for? NRT is used to decrease cravings and withdrawal symptoms in individuals trying to quit smoking.