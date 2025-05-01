Types of STIs definitions Flashcards
Chlamydia Bacterial infection causing pelvic pain, reduced fertility in women, and sperm issues in men; treatable with antibiotics. Gonorrhea Bacterial infection damaging reproductive organs, decreasing fertility, and potentially spreading systemically if untreated. Trichomoniasis Parasitic infection leading to genital inflammation and increased vulnerability to other STIs due to skin breaks. Syphilis Bacterial infection progressing through three stages, causing ulcers, tumor-like growths, and severe organ complications. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Painful condition in women resulting from untreated STIs, often leading to reduced fertility and pelvic discomfort. Chancre Oozing ulcer appearing in early syphilis, typically at the infection site, indicating primary stage. Gummas Tumor-like growths on skin or organs, characteristic of latent syphilis, often found on hands. Human Papillomavirus Viral infection causing genital warts and various cancers, including cervical, anal, and penile; incurable but manageable. Herpes Simplex Virus Type 2 Viral infection resulting in painful genital sores, blisters, and possible neonatal transmission during childbirth. HIV Virus attacking the immune system, leading to opportunistic infections and progression to AIDS if untreated. Opportunistic Infections Illnesses that occur due to weakened immunity, often fatal in individuals with advanced HIV. AIDS Advanced stage of HIV marked by severe immune deficiency and life-threatening infections. Genital Warts Benign growths in the genital area, commonly caused by HPV, ranging from mild to severe presentations. Neonatal Herpes Herpes infection passed from mother to child during birth, potentially causing serious complications in newborns. Cardiovascular Complications Heart-related issues such as heart failure, often resulting from late-stage syphilis affecting the cardiovascular system.
