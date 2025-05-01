Types of STIs definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Chlamydia Bacterial infection causing pelvic pain, reduced fertility in women, and sperm issues in men; treatable with antibiotics.

Gonorrhea Bacterial infection damaging reproductive organs, decreasing fertility, and potentially spreading systemically if untreated.

Trichomoniasis Parasitic infection leading to genital inflammation and increased vulnerability to other STIs due to skin breaks.

Syphilis Bacterial infection progressing through three stages, causing ulcers, tumor-like growths, and severe organ complications.

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Painful condition in women resulting from untreated STIs, often leading to reduced fertility and pelvic discomfort.

Chancre Oozing ulcer appearing in early syphilis, typically at the infection site, indicating primary stage.