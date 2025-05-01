Types of STIs quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What are the main causes of curable STIs? Curable STIs are caused by bacteria or parasites.

Name three curable STIs discussed in the lesson. Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis are three curable STIs.

What is a common complication of untreated chlamydia in women? Untreated chlamydia in women can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) and decreased fertility.

How does chlamydia affect men? Chlamydia can decrease sperm maturity and storage in men due to damage to the testicular vesicles.

What reproductive issue can gonorrhea cause in women? Gonorrhea can decrease fertility in women by damaging reproductive organs.

What additional risk does trichomoniasis pose to individuals? Trichomoniasis increases the chance of contracting other STIs due to genital inflammation and open sores.