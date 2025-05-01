Types of STIs quiz Flashcards
What are the main causes of curable STIs? Curable STIs are caused by bacteria or parasites. Name three curable STIs discussed in the lesson. Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis are three curable STIs. What is a common complication of untreated chlamydia in women? Untreated chlamydia in women can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) and decreased fertility. How does chlamydia affect men? Chlamydia can decrease sperm maturity and storage in men due to damage to the testicular vesicles. What reproductive issue can gonorrhea cause in women? Gonorrhea can decrease fertility in women by damaging reproductive organs. What additional risk does trichomoniasis pose to individuals? Trichomoniasis increases the chance of contracting other STIs due to genital inflammation and open sores. What bacterium causes syphilis? Syphilis is caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum. What is the primary treatment for syphilis? Penicillin is the main antibiotic used to treat syphilis. What is a chancre and in which stage of syphilis does it appear? A chancre is a bacteria-filled ulcer that appears in the primary stage of syphilis. What are gummas and when do they develop in syphilis? Gummas are tumor-like growths that develop during the latent (secondary) stage of syphilis. List three body systems that tertiary syphilis can affect. Tertiary syphilis can affect the neurological, ocular, and cardiovascular systems. What are possible severe outcomes of untreated tertiary syphilis? Untreated tertiary syphilis can cause stroke, dementia, blindness, and heart failure. Are viral STIs curable? No, viral STIs are not curable but can be managed with medications. Name three viral STIs mentioned in the lesson. HPV, herpes simplex virus type 2, and HIV are three viral STIs. What are common symptoms or complications of HPV? HPV can cause benign genital warts and various cancers, including cervical, anal, vaginal, vulvar, and penile cancer. What are typical symptoms of herpes simplex virus type 2? Herpes simplex virus type 2 can cause painful genital sores, blisters, and in severe cases, brain inflammation. How can herpes simplex virus type 2 affect newborns? If a pregnant woman has herpes, the virus can be passed to the baby during birth, causing neonatal herpes. What does HIV lead to if left untreated? If left untreated, HIV progresses to AIDS. What are opportunistic infections in the context of HIV? Opportunistic infections are illnesses that occur due to a weakened immune system from HIV, and they can be fatal. Why is early diagnosis and treatment of STIs important? Early diagnosis and treatment prevent severe health outcomes and improve reproductive and overall health.
Types of STIs quiz
