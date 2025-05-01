Types of STIs quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Types of STIs quiz

Types of STIs quiz
  • What are the main causes of curable STIs?
    Curable STIs are caused by bacteria or parasites.
  • Name three curable STIs discussed in the lesson.
    Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis are three curable STIs.
  • What is a common complication of untreated chlamydia in women?
    Untreated chlamydia in women can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) and decreased fertility.
  • How does chlamydia affect men?
    Chlamydia can decrease sperm maturity and storage in men due to damage to the testicular vesicles.
  • What reproductive issue can gonorrhea cause in women?
    Gonorrhea can decrease fertility in women by damaging reproductive organs.
  • What additional risk does trichomoniasis pose to individuals?
    Trichomoniasis increases the chance of contracting other STIs due to genital inflammation and open sores.
  • What bacterium causes syphilis?
    Syphilis is caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum.
  • What is the primary treatment for syphilis?
    Penicillin is the main antibiotic used to treat syphilis.
  • What is a chancre and in which stage of syphilis does it appear?
    A chancre is a bacteria-filled ulcer that appears in the primary stage of syphilis.
  • What are gummas and when do they develop in syphilis?
    Gummas are tumor-like growths that develop during the latent (secondary) stage of syphilis.
  • List three body systems that tertiary syphilis can affect.
    Tertiary syphilis can affect the neurological, ocular, and cardiovascular systems.
  • What are possible severe outcomes of untreated tertiary syphilis?
    Untreated tertiary syphilis can cause stroke, dementia, blindness, and heart failure.
  • Are viral STIs curable?
    No, viral STIs are not curable but can be managed with medications.
  • Name three viral STIs mentioned in the lesson.
    HPV, herpes simplex virus type 2, and HIV are three viral STIs.
  • What are common symptoms or complications of HPV?
    HPV can cause benign genital warts and various cancers, including cervical, anal, vaginal, vulvar, and penile cancer.
  • What are typical symptoms of herpes simplex virus type 2?
    Herpes simplex virus type 2 can cause painful genital sores, blisters, and in severe cases, brain inflammation.
  • How can herpes simplex virus type 2 affect newborns?
    If a pregnant woman has herpes, the virus can be passed to the baby during birth, causing neonatal herpes.
  • What does HIV lead to if left untreated?
    If left untreated, HIV progresses to AIDS.
  • What are opportunistic infections in the context of HIV?
    Opportunistic infections are illnesses that occur due to a weakened immune system from HIV, and they can be fatal.
  • Why is early diagnosis and treatment of STIs important?
    Early diagnosis and treatment prevent severe health outcomes and improve reproductive and overall health.