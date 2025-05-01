Understanding Behavior Change definitions Flashcards
Behavior Change Process of developing healthy habits while overcoming unhealthy ones, involving conscious decisions and self-reflection. Health Belief Model Framework identifying four beliefs that influence health-related decisions and actions. Perceived Seriousness Assessment of how dangerous or severe consequences are if no change occurs. Perceived Susceptibility Evaluation of personal risk level for experiencing negative outcomes. Perceived Benefits Consideration of positive outcomes resulting from adopting a new health behavior. Perceived Barriers Obstacles or challenges that may hinder the adoption of healthier habits. Transtheoretical Model Theory outlining six overlapping stages individuals experience during behavior modification. Precontemplation Stage marked by lack of awareness or intention to change unhealthy habits. Contemplation Phase involving recognition of a problem and consideration of making a change within six months. Preparation Period of planning and goal-setting to initiate a new health behavior within one month. Action Stage characterized by active implementation of a new health-related habit. Maintenance Phase where a new behavior is sustained for at least six months, despite possible relapses. Termination Final stage where the new habit is fully integrated, with minimal temptation to revert. Healthy Habits Patterns of behavior that promote physical and mental well-being, often replacing unhealthy routines. Decision-Making Process of weighing risks, benefits, and barriers to choose actions that support health improvement.
