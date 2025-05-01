Understanding Behavior Change definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Behavior Change Process of developing healthy habits while overcoming unhealthy ones, involving conscious decisions and self-reflection.

Health Belief Model Framework identifying four beliefs that influence health-related decisions and actions.

Perceived Seriousness Assessment of how dangerous or severe consequences are if no change occurs.

Perceived Susceptibility Evaluation of personal risk level for experiencing negative outcomes.

Perceived Benefits Consideration of positive outcomes resulting from adopting a new health behavior.

Perceived Barriers Obstacles or challenges that may hinder the adoption of healthier habits.