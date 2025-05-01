Understanding Behavior Change definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Understanding Behavior Change definitions
  • Behavior Change
    Process of developing healthy habits while overcoming unhealthy ones, involving conscious decisions and self-reflection.
  • Health Belief Model
    Framework identifying four beliefs that influence health-related decisions and actions.
  • Perceived Seriousness
    Assessment of how dangerous or severe consequences are if no change occurs.
  • Perceived Susceptibility
    Evaluation of personal risk level for experiencing negative outcomes.
  • Perceived Benefits
    Consideration of positive outcomes resulting from adopting a new health behavior.
  • Perceived Barriers
    Obstacles or challenges that may hinder the adoption of healthier habits.
  • Transtheoretical Model
    Theory outlining six overlapping stages individuals experience during behavior modification.
  • Precontemplation
    Stage marked by lack of awareness or intention to change unhealthy habits.
  • Contemplation
    Phase involving recognition of a problem and consideration of making a change within six months.
  • Preparation
    Period of planning and goal-setting to initiate a new health behavior within one month.
  • Action
    Stage characterized by active implementation of a new health-related habit.
  • Maintenance
    Phase where a new behavior is sustained for at least six months, despite possible relapses.
  • Termination
    Final stage where the new habit is fully integrated, with minimal temptation to revert.
  • Healthy Habits
    Patterns of behavior that promote physical and mental well-being, often replacing unhealthy routines.
  • Decision-Making
    Process of weighing risks, benefits, and barriers to choose actions that support health improvement.