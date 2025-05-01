Understanding Behavior Change quiz Flashcards
What is behavior change in the context of personal health? Behavior change is the process of developing healthy habits while overcoming unhealthy ones. Name the two main models used to understand behavior change. The two main models are the Health Belief Model (HBM) and the Transtheoretical Model (Stages of Change). List the four key beliefs of the Health Belief Model. The four key beliefs are perceived seriousness, perceived susceptibility, perceived benefits, and perceived barriers. What does 'perceived seriousness' refer to in the Health Belief Model? Perceived seriousness refers to how serious or dangerous the consequences are if no change happens. How is 'perceived susceptibility' defined in the Health Belief Model? Perceived susceptibility is your risk of experiencing the consequences of not changing your behavior. What question does 'perceived benefits' address in the Health Belief Model? Perceived benefits address whether the behavior change will improve your life. What are 'perceived barriers' in the Health Belief Model? Perceived barriers are the obstacles that might prevent you from making a behavior change. Why is it important to balance perceived benefits and barriers? Balancing benefits and barriers helps you decide if the effort to change is worth the potential rewards. How many stages are in the Transtheoretical Model of behavior change? There are six stages in the Transtheoretical Model. What is the first stage of the Transtheoretical Model called? The first stage is called Precontemplation. Describe the Precontemplation stage in the Transtheoretical Model. In Precontemplation, a person is unaware of a problem or has no intention to change. What happens during the Contemplation stage of behavior change? During Contemplation, a person acknowledges a problem and intends to make a change within six months. What is the main focus of the Preparation stage in the Transtheoretical Model? Preparation involves planning and setting a goal to take action within one month. What characterizes the Action stage in the Transtheoretical Model? The Action stage is when a person actively implements the behavior change. How long must a new behavior be maintained to reach the Maintenance stage? A new behavior must be maintained for at least six months to reach the Maintenance stage. What is the Termination stage in the Transtheoretical Model? Termination is when the new behavior is fully integrated into daily life with little or no temptation to revert. Can the stages of the Transtheoretical Model overlap or occur out of order? Yes, the stages can overlap and do not always occur in a strict sequential order. Why is consistency important in the Maintenance stage? Consistency helps ensure the new behavior becomes a lasting habit, even if relapses occur. What is an example of a behavior change using the Transtheoretical Model? An example is starting to walk regularly, progressing from planning to action, and eventually making walking a daily routine. How do the Health Belief Model and Transtheoretical Model help individuals? They help individuals understand their decision-making processes and recognize risks and benefits to foster lasting behavior change.
