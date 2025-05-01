Understanding Behavior Change quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is behavior change in the context of personal health? Behavior change is the process of developing healthy habits while overcoming unhealthy ones.

Name the two main models used to understand behavior change. The two main models are the Health Belief Model (HBM) and the Transtheoretical Model (Stages of Change).

List the four key beliefs of the Health Belief Model. The four key beliefs are perceived seriousness, perceived susceptibility, perceived benefits, and perceived barriers.

What does 'perceived seriousness' refer to in the Health Belief Model? Perceived seriousness refers to how serious or dangerous the consequences are if no change happens.

How is 'perceived susceptibility' defined in the Health Belief Model? Perceived susceptibility is your risk of experiencing the consequences of not changing your behavior.

What question does 'perceived benefits' address in the Health Belief Model? Perceived benefits address whether the behavior change will improve your life.