Understanding Behavior Change quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Does your attitude influence how regularly you exercise? Yes, your attitude can significantly influence how regularly you exercise, as beliefs and attitudes are key factors in behavior change.

Can physical fitness attitudes change over time, or are they set during childhood? Physical fitness attitudes can change over time; they are not fixed during childhood and can be influenced by new experiences and beliefs.

What is a common barrier to achieving good fitness according to the Health Belief Model? A common barrier to good fitness is perceived barriers, such as time constraints, lack of motivation, or other obstacles that make it difficult to engage in healthy behaviors.

Is making it a point to work out with a friend an example of a fitness goal? Making it a point to work out with a friend is an example of a strategy or plan to achieve a fitness goal, rather than a goal itself.

How does personality influence exercise habits? Personality can shape exercise habits by affecting motivation, preferences, and the likelihood of adopting and maintaining healthy behaviors.

Can modifying your personal action plan impede your personal fitness goals? Modifying your personal action plan does not necessarily impede fitness goals; adjusting your plan can help overcome barriers and support long-term success.