Understanding Behavior Change quiz #1 Flashcards

  • Does your attitude influence how regularly you exercise?
    Yes, your attitude can significantly influence how regularly you exercise, as beliefs and attitudes are key factors in behavior change.
  • Can physical fitness attitudes change over time, or are they set during childhood?
    Physical fitness attitudes can change over time; they are not fixed during childhood and can be influenced by new experiences and beliefs.
  • What is a common barrier to achieving good fitness according to the Health Belief Model?
    A common barrier to good fitness is perceived barriers, such as time constraints, lack of motivation, or other obstacles that make it difficult to engage in healthy behaviors.
  • Is making it a point to work out with a friend an example of a fitness goal?
    Making it a point to work out with a friend is an example of a strategy or plan to achieve a fitness goal, rather than a goal itself.
  • How does personality influence exercise habits?
    Personality can shape exercise habits by affecting motivation, preferences, and the likelihood of adopting and maintaining healthy behaviors.
  • Can modifying your personal action plan impede your personal fitness goals?
    Modifying your personal action plan does not necessarily impede fitness goals; adjusting your plan can help overcome barriers and support long-term success.
  • According to behavior change models, what are the four key beliefs that influence health behaviors?
    The four key beliefs are perceived seriousness, perceived susceptibility, perceived benefits, and perceived barriers.
  • Does exercise qualify as a drive and need according to behavior change theories?
    Exercise can be considered both a drive and a need, as it fulfills physical health requirements and can be motivated by internal or external factors.
  • What does the precontemplation stage of the Transtheoretical Model involve?
    The precontemplation stage involves being unaware of a problem or having no intention to change behavior. Individuals in this stage may not recognize the need for change, such as not seeing the importance of exercise.
  • How does the maintenance stage differ from the action stage in the Transtheoretical Model?
    The maintenance stage is characterized by consistently maintaining a new behavior for at least six months, even after possible relapses. In contrast, the action stage involves actively implementing the behavior change for the first time.