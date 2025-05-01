What is Health? definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
What is Health? definitions

What is Health? definitions
  • Health
    Overall condition of body and mind, shaped by multiple wellness dimensions and presence or absence of disease or injury.
  • Wellness
    Ability to make choices that lead to optimal well-being, involving interconnected aspects of life.
  • Physical Wellness
    State influenced by activity, nutrition, and habits that affect bodily function and fitness.
  • Intellectual Wellness
    Engagement in mental activities, critical thinking, and pursuit of knowledge and curiosity.
  • Emotional Wellness
    Capacity to develop and use coping strategies for life’s challenges and stressors.
  • Financial Wellness
    Understanding and managing money, balancing assets and debts, and maintaining financial stability.
  • Occupational Wellness
    Quality of professional life, including workplace relationships and collaboration.
  • Environmental Wellness
    Quality and maintenance of surroundings where one lives, works, and interacts.
  • Social Wellness
    Ability to appreciate one’s own culture and identity while respecting and valuing others.
  • Life Expectancy
    Average number of years a person is statistically projected to live, influenced by health factors.
  • Lifespan
    Maximum possible years a person could theoretically live, including both healthy and impaired periods.
  • Chronic Disease
    Long-term health condition requiring ongoing medical care, typically lasting over a year.
  • Infectious Disease
    Illness caused by microbes, which may be short-lived or persist for years, and can be communicable.
  • Quality of Life
    Overall sense of well-being and satisfaction, affected by health status and wellness dimensions.
  • Vitality
    Level of energy and strength experienced during healthy years, often diminished in impaired years.