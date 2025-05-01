What is Health? definitions Flashcards
Back
Health Overall condition of body and mind, shaped by multiple wellness dimensions and presence or absence of disease or injury. Wellness Ability to make choices that lead to optimal well-being, involving interconnected aspects of life. Physical Wellness State influenced by activity, nutrition, and habits that affect bodily function and fitness. Intellectual Wellness Engagement in mental activities, critical thinking, and pursuit of knowledge and curiosity. Emotional Wellness Capacity to develop and use coping strategies for life’s challenges and stressors. Financial Wellness Understanding and managing money, balancing assets and debts, and maintaining financial stability. Occupational Wellness Quality of professional life, including workplace relationships and collaboration. Environmental Wellness Quality and maintenance of surroundings where one lives, works, and interacts. Social Wellness Ability to appreciate one’s own culture and identity while respecting and valuing others. Life Expectancy Average number of years a person is statistically projected to live, influenced by health factors. Lifespan Maximum possible years a person could theoretically live, including both healthy and impaired periods. Chronic Disease Long-term health condition requiring ongoing medical care, typically lasting over a year. Infectious Disease Illness caused by microbes, which may be short-lived or persist for years, and can be communicable. Quality of Life Overall sense of well-being and satisfaction, affected by health status and wellness dimensions. Vitality Level of energy and strength experienced during healthy years, often diminished in impaired years.
What is Health? definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15