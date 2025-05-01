What is Health? definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Health Overall condition of body and mind, shaped by multiple wellness dimensions and presence or absence of disease or injury.

Wellness Ability to make choices that lead to optimal well-being, involving interconnected aspects of life.

Physical Wellness State influenced by activity, nutrition, and habits that affect bodily function and fitness.

Intellectual Wellness Engagement in mental activities, critical thinking, and pursuit of knowledge and curiosity.

Emotional Wellness Capacity to develop and use coping strategies for life’s challenges and stressors.

Financial Wellness Understanding and managing money, balancing assets and debts, and maintaining financial stability.