What is Health? quiz Flashcards

What is the definition of health according to the lesson? Health is the overall conditional state of a person's body and mind in the midst or absence of disease and injury. What does wellness represent in relation to health? Wellness represents the ability to make decisions to obtain peak health by an individual. What are the three internal dimensions of wellness remembered by the acronym 'PIE'? The three internal dimensions are Physical, Intellectual, and Emotional wellness. What does physical wellness involve? Physical wellness involves physical activity, nutrition, and actions that impact the body. How is intellectual wellness defined? Intellectual wellness is mental engagement and critical thinking to pursue knowledge and curiosity. What is emotional wellness? Emotional wellness is the ability to develop and apply coping mechanisms to life's challenges. What are the four external dimensions of wellness remembered by the acronym 'FOS'? The four external dimensions are Financial, Occupational, Environmental, and Social wellness. What does financial wellness focus on? Financial wellness focuses on understanding and maintaining a balance between assets and debt. How is occupational wellness described? Occupational wellness encompasses all aspects of professional life and workplace interactions. What is environmental wellness? Environmental wellness is maintaining the physical environment where a person lives and works. How is social wellness defined? Social wellness is embracing one's own culture while respecting and appreciating others' cultures. What is life expectancy? Life expectancy is the average number of years a person is statistically expected to live. How does lifespan differ from life expectancy? Lifespan is the maximum number of years a person could theoretically live, while life expectancy is an average. What are the two types of years considered in lifespan? Lifespan includes healthy years with high vitality and impaired years with reduced quality of life. What is a chronic disease? A chronic disease is a prolonged health condition that may require continuous medical attention and lasts over a year. What is an infectious disease? An infectious disease is a health condition caused by microbes such as viruses, bacteria, or fungi. Can infectious diseases be both short-lived and long-lived? Give an example. Yes, infectious diseases can be short-lived like influenza or long-lived like HIV/AIDS. Are chronic diseases always prolonged or can they be short-term? Chronic diseases are always prolonged and never short-term. How have vaccines and antibiotics affected life expectancy since 1850? Vaccines and antibiotics have increased life expectancy by helping to control and treat diseases. How can chronic and infectious diseases impact life expectancy? Both chronic and infectious diseases can negatively impact a person's life expectancy.
