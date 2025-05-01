What is Health? quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
What is Health? quiz

What is Health? quiz
  • What is the definition of health according to the lesson?
    Health is the overall conditional state of a person's body and mind in the midst or absence of disease and injury.
  • What does wellness represent in relation to health?
    Wellness represents the ability to make decisions to obtain peak health by an individual.
  • What are the three internal dimensions of wellness remembered by the acronym 'PIE'?
    The three internal dimensions are Physical, Intellectual, and Emotional wellness.
  • What does physical wellness involve?
    Physical wellness involves physical activity, nutrition, and actions that impact the body.
  • How is intellectual wellness defined?
    Intellectual wellness is mental engagement and critical thinking to pursue knowledge and curiosity.
  • What is emotional wellness?
    Emotional wellness is the ability to develop and apply coping mechanisms to life's challenges.
  • What are the four external dimensions of wellness remembered by the acronym 'FOS'?
    The four external dimensions are Financial, Occupational, Environmental, and Social wellness.
  • What does financial wellness focus on?
    Financial wellness focuses on understanding and maintaining a balance between assets and debt.
  • How is occupational wellness described?
    Occupational wellness encompasses all aspects of professional life and workplace interactions.
  • What is environmental wellness?
    Environmental wellness is maintaining the physical environment where a person lives and works.
  • How is social wellness defined?
    Social wellness is embracing one's own culture while respecting and appreciating others' cultures.
  • What is life expectancy?
    Life expectancy is the average number of years a person is statistically expected to live.
  • How does lifespan differ from life expectancy?
    Lifespan is the maximum number of years a person could theoretically live, while life expectancy is an average.
  • What are the two types of years considered in lifespan?
    Lifespan includes healthy years with high vitality and impaired years with reduced quality of life.
  • What is a chronic disease?
    A chronic disease is a prolonged health condition that may require continuous medical attention and lasts over a year.
  • What is an infectious disease?
    An infectious disease is a health condition caused by microbes such as viruses, bacteria, or fungi.
  • Can infectious diseases be both short-lived and long-lived? Give an example.
    Yes, infectious diseases can be short-lived like influenza or long-lived like HIV/AIDS.
  • Are chronic diseases always prolonged or can they be short-term?
    Chronic diseases are always prolonged and never short-term.
  • How have vaccines and antibiotics affected life expectancy since 1850?
    Vaccines and antibiotics have increased life expectancy by helping to control and treat diseases.
  • How can chronic and infectious diseases impact life expectancy?
    Both chronic and infectious diseases can negatively impact a person's life expectancy.