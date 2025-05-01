What is Health? quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is the definition of health according to the lesson? Health is the overall conditional state of a person's body and mind in the midst or absence of disease and injury.

What does wellness represent in relation to health? Wellness represents the ability to make decisions to obtain peak health by an individual.

What are the three internal dimensions of wellness remembered by the acronym 'PIE'? The three internal dimensions are Physical, Intellectual, and Emotional wellness.

What does physical wellness involve? Physical wellness involves physical activity, nutrition, and actions that impact the body.

How is intellectual wellness defined? Intellectual wellness is mental engagement and critical thinking to pursue knowledge and curiosity.

What is emotional wellness? Emotional wellness is the ability to develop and apply coping mechanisms to life's challenges.