What is Health? quiz #1 Flashcards

Do the dimensions of health operate independently of each other? No, the dimensions of health are interconnected and can affect one another.

Water, food, and sleep are examples of what type of needs? They are examples of basic physical needs essential for physical wellness.

What is meant by the phrase 'continuum of health'? The continuum of health refers to the idea that health is not static but exists on a spectrum, ranging from poor health to optimal wellness, and individuals can move along this spectrum throughout their lives.

What is an example of a preventative health care activity? Examples include getting vaccinations, regular health screenings, and practicing healthy lifestyle habits to prevent disease.

Is wellness an ongoing process of practicing a healthy lifestyle? Yes, wellness is an ongoing process that involves making choices and practicing behaviors that lead to optimal health.

Wellness is a continuum, which means what? It means wellness is a range or spectrum, and individuals can move between different levels of wellness throughout their lives.