What is Health? quiz #1 Flashcards

What is Health? quiz #1

What is Health? quiz #1
  • Do the dimensions of health operate independently of each other?
    No, the dimensions of health are interconnected and can affect one another.
  • Water, food, and sleep are examples of what type of needs?
    They are examples of basic physical needs essential for physical wellness.
  • What is meant by the phrase 'continuum of health'?
    The continuum of health refers to the idea that health is not static but exists on a spectrum, ranging from poor health to optimal wellness, and individuals can move along this spectrum throughout their lives.
  • What is an example of a preventative health care activity?
    Examples include getting vaccinations, regular health screenings, and practicing healthy lifestyle habits to prevent disease.
  • Is wellness an ongoing process of practicing a healthy lifestyle?
    Yes, wellness is an ongoing process that involves making choices and practicing behaviors that lead to optimal health.
  • Wellness is a continuum, which means what?
    It means wellness is a range or spectrum, and individuals can move between different levels of wellness throughout their lives.
  • What is a continuum of health?
    A continuum of health is a spectrum that represents varying levels of health, from poor health to optimal wellness.
  • What are three keys to good health?
    Three keys to good health are maintaining physical activity, practicing good nutrition, and managing stress effectively.
  • How can spiritual health be best described?
    Spiritual health involves having a sense of purpose, values, and meaning in life, and may include beliefs, ethics, and morals.
  • What is a good description of wellness?
    Wellness is the active process of making choices toward a healthy and fulfilling life by balancing the different dimensions of health.
  • What is the least reliable source of health information?
    The least reliable sources are unverified internet sites, social media, and anecdotal information without scientific backing.
  • What are the five main components of health and wellness?
    The five main components are physical, intellectual, emotional, social, and environmental wellness.
  • What does the phrase 'continuum of health' mean?
    It means that health is not fixed but exists on a spectrum, and individuals can move between different levels of health and wellness.
  • What are the 5 components of health and wellness?
    The five components are physical, intellectual, emotional, social, and environmental wellness.
  • What are the five components of health and wellness?
    Physical, intellectual, emotional, social, and environmental wellness.
  • What is the most reliable source of health information?
    The most reliable sources are peer-reviewed scientific journals, reputable health organizations, and qualified health professionals.
  • What are the three sides of the health triangle?
    The three sides are physical health, mental/emotional health, and social health.
  • What is the health continuum?
    The health continuum is a spectrum that illustrates the range of a person's health status, from poor health to optimal wellness.
  • How does the World Health Organization (WHO) define health?
    The WHO defines health as a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being, not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.
  • Can premature death occur if the dimensions of health are underdeveloped?
    Yes, underdeveloped dimensions of health can increase the risk of disease and premature death.
  • Is wellness achieved when someone is at their best in all six dimensions of health?
    Yes, wellness is achieved when a person is functioning optimally in all dimensions of health.
  • Is wellness the struggle to keep all the components of health at their best possible levels?
    Yes, wellness involves striving to maintain all components of health at their best possible levels.
  • Does health include proactive steps?
    Yes, health includes taking proactive steps to prevent illness and promote well-being.
  • What does it mean that wellness is a continuum?
    It means that wellness is not a fixed state but a range, and people can move between different levels of wellness.
  • What are two of the seven dimensions of wellness?
    Two of the seven dimensions are physical wellness and intellectual wellness.
  • Which description best defines health?
    Health is the overall condition of a person's body and mind, including physical, mental, and social well-being.
  • Which three components contribute to the state of complete health?
    Physical, mental, and social well-being contribute to complete health.
  • Which are considered components of good health?
    Physical, intellectual, emotional, social, and environmental wellness are components of good health.
  • Which three components define a person's overall health?
    Physical, mental/emotional, and social health define a person's overall health.
  • Which statement is true regarding wellness?
    Wellness is an active process of making choices toward a healthy and fulfilling life.
  • Which three components make up the health triangle?
    Physical, mental/emotional, and social health make up the health triangle.
  • Is wellness a goal for which we all strive?
    Yes, wellness is a goal that everyone should strive to achieve.
  • Which phrase includes all the dimensions of wellness?
    Physical, intellectual, emotional, financial, occupational, environmental, and social wellness.
  • What is a sign of wellness?
    A sign of wellness is having energy to perform daily activities and maintain positive relationships.
  • Who coined the modern-day term 'wellness'?
    The modern-day term 'wellness' was popularized by Dr. Halbert L. Dunn.
  • How can your health triangle become unbalanced?
    Neglecting one aspect, such as physical, mental/emotional, or social health, can cause the health triangle to become unbalanced.
  • What are the three aspects of health?
    The three aspects are physical, mental/emotional, and social health.
  • Why should health be defined on a continuum?
    Because health is dynamic and can change over time, defining it on a continuum reflects the range from poor health to optimal wellness.
  • What is an acute disease?
    An acute disease is a health condition that develops quickly and lasts a short period, such as influenza.
  • What is the modern definition of health?
    Health is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being, not just the absence of disease or infirmity.