What is Health? quiz #1 Flashcards

Do the dimensions of health operate independently of each other? No, the dimensions of health are interconnected and can affect one another. Water, food, and sleep are examples of what type of needs? They are examples of basic physical needs essential for physical wellness. What is meant by the phrase 'continuum of health'? The continuum of health refers to the idea that health is not static but exists on a spectrum, ranging from poor health to optimal wellness, and individuals can move along this spectrum throughout their lives. What is an example of a preventative health care activity? Examples include getting vaccinations, regular health screenings, and practicing healthy lifestyle habits to prevent disease. Is wellness an ongoing process of practicing a healthy lifestyle? Yes, wellness is an ongoing process that involves making choices and practicing behaviors that lead to optimal health. Wellness is a continuum, which means what? It means wellness is a range or spectrum, and individuals can move between different levels of wellness throughout their lives. What is a continuum of health? A continuum of health is a spectrum that represents varying levels of health, from poor health to optimal wellness. What are three keys to good health? Three keys to good health are maintaining physical activity, practicing good nutrition, and managing stress effectively. How can spiritual health be best described? Spiritual health involves having a sense of purpose, values, and meaning in life, and may include beliefs, ethics, and morals. What is a good description of wellness? Wellness is the active process of making choices toward a healthy and fulfilling life by balancing the different dimensions of health. What is the least reliable source of health information? The least reliable sources are unverified internet sites, social media, and anecdotal information without scientific backing. What are the five main components of health and wellness? The five main components are physical, intellectual, emotional, social, and environmental wellness. What does the phrase 'continuum of health' mean? It means that health is not fixed but exists on a spectrum, and individuals can move between different levels of health and wellness. What are the 5 components of health and wellness? The five components are physical, intellectual, emotional, social, and environmental wellness. What are the five components of health and wellness? Physical, intellectual, emotional, social, and environmental wellness. What is the most reliable source of health information? The most reliable sources are peer-reviewed scientific journals, reputable health organizations, and qualified health professionals. What are the three sides of the health triangle? The three sides are physical health, mental/emotional health, and social health. What is the health continuum? The health continuum is a spectrum that illustrates the range of a person's health status, from poor health to optimal wellness. How does the World Health Organization (WHO) define health? The WHO defines health as a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being, not merely the absence of disease or infirmity. Can premature death occur if the dimensions of health are underdeveloped? Yes, underdeveloped dimensions of health can increase the risk of disease and premature death. Is wellness achieved when someone is at their best in all six dimensions of health? Yes, wellness is achieved when a person is functioning optimally in all dimensions of health. Is wellness the struggle to keep all the components of health at their best possible levels? Yes, wellness involves striving to maintain all components of health at their best possible levels. Does health include proactive steps? Yes, health includes taking proactive steps to prevent illness and promote well-being. What does it mean that wellness is a continuum? It means that wellness is not a fixed state but a range, and people can move between different levels of wellness. What are two of the seven dimensions of wellness? Two of the seven dimensions are physical wellness and intellectual wellness. Which description best defines health? Health is the overall condition of a person's body and mind, including physical, mental, and social well-being. Which three components contribute to the state of complete health? Physical, mental, and social well-being contribute to complete health. Which are considered components of good health? Physical, intellectual, emotional, social, and environmental wellness are components of good health. Which three components define a person's overall health? Physical, mental/emotional, and social health define a person's overall health. Which statement is true regarding wellness? Wellness is an active process of making choices toward a healthy and fulfilling life. Which three components make up the health triangle? Physical, mental/emotional, and social health make up the health triangle. Is wellness a goal for which we all strive? Yes, wellness is a goal that everyone should strive to achieve. Which phrase includes all the dimensions of wellness? Physical, intellectual, emotional, financial, occupational, environmental, and social wellness. What is a sign of wellness? A sign of wellness is having energy to perform daily activities and maintain positive relationships. Who coined the modern-day term 'wellness'? The modern-day term 'wellness' was popularized by Dr. Halbert L. Dunn. How can your health triangle become unbalanced? Neglecting one aspect, such as physical, mental/emotional, or social health, can cause the health triangle to become unbalanced. What are the three aspects of health? The three aspects are physical, mental/emotional, and social health. Why should health be defined on a continuum? Because health is dynamic and can change over time, defining it on a continuum reflects the range from poor health to optimal wellness. What is an acute disease? An acute disease is a health condition that develops quickly and lasts a short period, such as influenza. What is the modern definition of health? Health is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being, not just the absence of disease or infirmity.
