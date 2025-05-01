What is Health? quiz #2 Flashcards
What are the two broad types of health problems? The two broad types are chronic diseases and infectious diseases. What are the seven dimensions of wellness? The seven dimensions are physical, intellectual, emotional, financial, occupational, environmental, and social wellness. What is the difference between life expectancy and lifespan? Life expectancy is the average number of years a person is expected to live, while lifespan is the maximum number of years a person could theoretically live. What is a chronic disease? A chronic disease is a prolonged health condition that requires ongoing medical attention and lasts over a year. What is an infectious disease? An infectious disease is caused by microbes such as viruses, bacteria, or fungi, and can be short-lived or prolonged. How can chronic and infectious diseases impact life expectancy? Both chronic and infectious diseases can negatively impact a person's life expectancy by increasing the risk of premature death. How does the concept of peak health differ from person to person? Peak health varies individually based on factors like body composition and genetics. What is optimal for one person may not be the same for another. What is the primary focus of wellness as described in the video? Wellness focuses on an individual's ability to make decisions that help them achieve their own peak health. It involves actively pursuing choices that improve well-being. How can financial wellness impact other dimensions of health? Financial wellness can affect physical wellness and other aspects by influencing stress levels and access to resources. Poor financial health may lead to negative outcomes in other wellness dimensions. What distinguishes the duration of chronic diseases from infectious diseases? Chronic diseases are always prolonged, lasting over a year and often for life. Infectious diseases can be either short-lived, like influenza, or prolonged, like HIV/AIDS.
What is Health? quiz #2
