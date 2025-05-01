What is Health? quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are the two broad types of health problems? The two broad types are chronic diseases and infectious diseases.

What are the seven dimensions of wellness? The seven dimensions are physical, intellectual, emotional, financial, occupational, environmental, and social wellness.

What is the difference between life expectancy and lifespan? Life expectancy is the average number of years a person is expected to live, while lifespan is the maximum number of years a person could theoretically live.

What is a chronic disease? A chronic disease is a prolonged health condition that requires ongoing medical attention and lasts over a year.

What is an infectious disease? An infectious disease is caused by microbes such as viruses, bacteria, or fungi, and can be short-lived or prolonged.

How can chronic and infectious diseases impact life expectancy? Both chronic and infectious diseases can negatively impact a person's life expectancy by increasing the risk of premature death.