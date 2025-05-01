What is Stress definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Stress A psychological and physiological reaction to events perceived as challenging, influencing all aspects of health and well-being.

Stressor Any real or perceived event or stimulus that triggers the body's response, potentially impacting health.

Eustress A positive form of stress that promotes personal growth, satisfaction, and can enhance overall health.

Distress A negative form of stress resulting from difficult-to-cope events, often leading to adverse health effects.

Neustress A neutral form of stress caused by events with minimal direct impact, producing little effect on health.

Acute Stress A short-term, intense response to a stressor, typically less damaging and followed by recovery.