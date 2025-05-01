Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

What is Stress definitions Flashcards

Back
What is Stress definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Stress
    A psychological and physiological reaction to events perceived as challenging, influencing all aspects of health and well-being.
  • Stressor
    Any real or perceived event or stimulus that triggers the body's response, potentially impacting health.
  • Eustress
    A positive form of stress that promotes personal growth, satisfaction, and can enhance overall health.
  • Distress
    A negative form of stress resulting from difficult-to-cope events, often leading to adverse health effects.
  • Neustress
    A neutral form of stress caused by events with minimal direct impact, producing little effect on health.
  • Acute Stress
    A short-term, intense response to a stressor, typically less damaging and followed by recovery.
  • Chronic Stress
    A long-term, ongoing state of stress that affects multiple body systems and can severely harm health.
  • Traumatic Stress
    A severe reaction to a distressing event, which may begin acutely but can develop into a chronic condition.
  • Physical Health
    A dimension of well-being affected by stress, often manifesting as symptoms like headaches or rapid heartbeat.
  • Mental Health
    A dimension of well-being influenced by stress, potentially leading to anxiety, depression, or other conditions.
  • Emotional Health
    A dimension of well-being impacted by stress, often resulting in irritability or impulsive decision-making.
  • Social Health
    A dimension of well-being affected by stress, which can cause communication difficulties or social isolation.
  • Relationship
    A common source of stress, often involving conflict or emotional strain among individuals.
  • Illness
    A stressor that can be acute or chronic, contributing to physical and emotional challenges.
  • Economy
    A societal factor linked to financial concerns, frequently cited as a significant source of stress.