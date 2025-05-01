What is Stress definitions Flashcards
Back
Stress A psychological and physiological reaction to events perceived as challenging, influencing all aspects of health and well-being. Stressor Any real or perceived event or stimulus that triggers the body's response, potentially impacting health. Eustress A positive form of stress that promotes personal growth, satisfaction, and can enhance overall health. Distress A negative form of stress resulting from difficult-to-cope events, often leading to adverse health effects. Neustress A neutral form of stress caused by events with minimal direct impact, producing little effect on health. Acute Stress A short-term, intense response to a stressor, typically less damaging and followed by recovery. Chronic Stress A long-term, ongoing state of stress that affects multiple body systems and can severely harm health. Traumatic Stress A severe reaction to a distressing event, which may begin acutely but can develop into a chronic condition. Physical Health A dimension of well-being affected by stress, often manifesting as symptoms like headaches or rapid heartbeat. Mental Health A dimension of well-being influenced by stress, potentially leading to anxiety, depression, or other conditions. Emotional Health A dimension of well-being impacted by stress, often resulting in irritability or impulsive decision-making. Social Health A dimension of well-being affected by stress, which can cause communication difficulties or social isolation. Relationship A common source of stress, often involving conflict or emotional strain among individuals. Illness A stressor that can be acute or chronic, contributing to physical and emotional challenges. Economy A societal factor linked to financial concerns, frequently cited as a significant source of stress.
What is Stress definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15