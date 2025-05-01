What is Stress quiz Flashcards
What is the definition of stress? Stress is a psychological and physiological response to events perceived as challenging or overwhelming. What is a stressor? A stressor is any real or perceived event or stimulus that causes the body to respond. Name the four dimensions of health affected by stress. Stress affects physical, mental, emotional, and social health. How can stress manifest physically? Physically, stress can cause symptoms like headaches or a pounding, racing heart. What are some mental health effects of stress? Stress can lead to anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions. How does stress impact emotional health? Stress can cause irritability and impulsiveness, leading to quick decisions without thorough analysis. What social effects can stress have? Stress can lead to trouble communicating and social isolation from friends, family, or coworkers. What is eustress? Eustress is positive stress that provides opportunities for personal growth and satisfaction. Give an example of eustress. Planning a wedding is an example of eustress because it is stressful but for a joyous occasion. What is neustress? Neustress is neutral stress caused by events that do not directly affect us and have minimal impact on health. What is distress? Distress is negative stress triggered by difficult-to-cope-with stressors and has adverse effects on health. What is the difference between acute and chronic stress? Acute stress is short-term and intense, while chronic stress is long-term and affects almost every system of the body. How can acute stress develop into chronic stress? If acute stress is severe or traumatic, it can evolve into chronic stress over time. List three common sources of stress for students. Common sources include academic pressures, relationships, and work. How can illness or disability act as a stressor? Illness or disability, whether acute or chronic, can cause significant stress. Why is it important to identify stressors? Identifying stressors is crucial for managing stress effectively and promoting well-being. What did the 2022 Stress in America survey reveal about adults? More than 75% of adults reported experiencing health impacts from stress. Which age group reported the highest stress levels in the survey? Younger adults (ages 18-34) reported the highest stress levels. How do stress levels differ between men and women according to the survey? Women reported higher stress levels than men across most age groups. What trend is seen in stress levels as people age? Stress levels tend to decrease as people get older.
