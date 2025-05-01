Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

What is Stress quiz Flashcards

Back
What is Stress quiz
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/20
  • What is the definition of stress?
    Stress is a psychological and physiological response to events perceived as challenging or overwhelming.
  • What is a stressor?
    A stressor is any real or perceived event or stimulus that causes the body to respond.
  • Name the four dimensions of health affected by stress.
    Stress affects physical, mental, emotional, and social health.
  • How can stress manifest physically?
    Physically, stress can cause symptoms like headaches or a pounding, racing heart.
  • What are some mental health effects of stress?
    Stress can lead to anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions.
  • How does stress impact emotional health?
    Stress can cause irritability and impulsiveness, leading to quick decisions without thorough analysis.
  • What social effects can stress have?
    Stress can lead to trouble communicating and social isolation from friends, family, or coworkers.
  • What is eustress?
    Eustress is positive stress that provides opportunities for personal growth and satisfaction.
  • Give an example of eustress.
    Planning a wedding is an example of eustress because it is stressful but for a joyous occasion.
  • What is neustress?
    Neustress is neutral stress caused by events that do not directly affect us and have minimal impact on health.
  • What is distress?
    Distress is negative stress triggered by difficult-to-cope-with stressors and has adverse effects on health.
  • What is the difference between acute and chronic stress?
    Acute stress is short-term and intense, while chronic stress is long-term and affects almost every system of the body.
  • How can acute stress develop into chronic stress?
    If acute stress is severe or traumatic, it can evolve into chronic stress over time.
  • List three common sources of stress for students.
    Common sources include academic pressures, relationships, and work.
  • How can illness or disability act as a stressor?
    Illness or disability, whether acute or chronic, can cause significant stress.
  • Why is it important to identify stressors?
    Identifying stressors is crucial for managing stress effectively and promoting well-being.
  • What did the 2022 Stress in America survey reveal about adults?
    More than 75% of adults reported experiencing health impacts from stress.
  • Which age group reported the highest stress levels in the survey?
    Younger adults (ages 18-34) reported the highest stress levels.
  • How do stress levels differ between men and women according to the survey?
    Women reported higher stress levels than men across most age groups.
  • What trend is seen in stress levels as people age?
    Stress levels tend to decrease as people get older.