What is Stress quiz Flashcards

What is the definition of stress? Stress is a psychological and physiological response to events perceived as challenging or overwhelming.

What is a stressor? A stressor is any real or perceived event or stimulus that causes the body to respond.

Name the four dimensions of health affected by stress. Stress affects physical, mental, emotional, and social health.

How can stress manifest physically? Physically, stress can cause symptoms like headaches or a pounding, racing heart.

What are some mental health effects of stress? Stress can lead to anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions.

How does stress impact emotional health? Stress can cause irritability and impulsiveness, leading to quick decisions without thorough analysis.