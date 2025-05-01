What is Stress quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 27 ) Hide definitions

Is it true that an individual will only feel stress in negative situations? No, individuals can feel stress in both positive and negative situations. Positive events, such as planning a wedding, can also cause stress, known as eustress.

Stress is __________. Stress is a psychological and physiological response to events perceived as challenging or overwhelming.

What are events that provoke stress called? Events that provoke stress are called stressors.

What is the positive dimension of stress called? The positive dimension of stress is called eustress.

What does the amount of stress you experience mostly relate to? The amount of stress you experience mostly relates to your personal perception of the event or situation.

Eustress is a type of what kind of stress? Eustress is a type of positive stress.