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Popular student's questions
- Explain how to choose the correct kinematics equation for solving a motion problem with constant acceleration, and describe the role of the 'ignored variable' in this process.
- Describe how the sign of acceleration relates to whether an object is speeding up or slowing down, and explain the importance of comparing the signs of acceleration and initial velocity.
- When solving a motion problem with multiple intervals of acceleration, such as a car that reacts and then brakes, how should you organize your variables and equations to find the total distance traveled?
- What is dielectric breakdown, and how does the concept of dielectric strength determine when it occurs in a material like air?
- State Newton's universal law of gravitation and explain the difference between the universal gravitational constant (G) and the local gravitational acceleration (g).
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