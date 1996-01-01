Hey everyone today, we're being asked to start with a conversion factor of one centimeter is the same thing as 0.3937 inches. And using that to find the number of miles in two kilometers. So aside from the conversion factor here, we can actually go ahead and write a few more that we should know by this point, We know that 1" is the same thing as 2.54 cm. This is much easier to work with. We know that one km is equal to 1000 m We know that 12 ft are in an inch Or sorry, 12" are in one ft, my man are in a foot one ft and one mile Is equal to 5280 ft. So, oh, we also need one more me Since we're going from cm, we also need to use the conversion that we have centimeters in one m. So with all that, Let's go ahead and start from two km and work our way two miles. So according to our conversion factors, we know that we have 1000 m for every one kilometer, so that will cancel out, We know that we have 100 cm per every one m which means the meters will cancel out. We have one inch for every 2.54 cm which lets our centimeters cancel out. We have one ft For every 12", letting your inches cancel out and we know that we have one mile For every 5280 ft Letting our feet term also cancel out, leaving us with a final final value of 1. miles. Therefore two km is the same thing as 1.24 - miles or answer choice. C. I hope this helps, and I look forward to seeing you all in the next one.

Hide transcripts