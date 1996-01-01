Anderson Video - Electromagnetic Spectrum

<font color="#ffffff">So, one thing that we need to know is the speed of these EM waves.</font> <font color="#ffffff">We said was equal to C.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Right, and C is 3 times 10 to the 8</font> <font color="#ffffff">meters per second.</font> <font color="#ffffff">But, there is a relationship between C and some of the other quantities </font> <font color="#ffffff">that we're going to talk about, which is the following:</font> <font color="#ffffff">C is equal to F times lambda.</font> <font color="#ffffff">F is the frequency.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Lambda is the wavelength.</font> <font color="#ffffff">C is, of course, speed of light.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Okay, so meters per second is F,</font> <font color="#ffffff">which is 1 over seconds times lambda,</font> <font color="#ffffff">which is meters.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Okay, so that's a relationship that we're dealing with.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And now, let's think about the full electromagnetic spectrum.</font> <font color="#ffffff">So, we have a big long line here.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And, let's label this one frequency F</font> <font color="#ffffff">-- measured in Hertz.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And, it's going to start down here at the low end</font> <font color="#ffffff">at something like a kilohertz.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And at the high end, it's going to go up to 10 to the 22 Hertz.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And then going the other way,</font> <font color="#ffffff">we have lambda.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And, lambda is measured in meters.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Those are inversely related and C is a constant, right?</font> <font color="#ffffff">If F goes up, lambda has to go down.</font> <font color="#ffffff">if F goes down, the lamda that has to go up.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And, this over here is on the order of 10 to the minus 13.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And, it goes all the way over to on the order of 10 to the 5.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Okay?</font> <font color="#ffffff">So, these things aren't going to line up perfectly well, but they're going to be roughly close.</font> <font color="#ffffff">So down here at the low end of the spectrum,</font> <font color="#ffffff">we have what is called the radiofrequency.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Okay, and the radio frequency</font> <font color="#ffffff">extends up to about</font> <font color="#ffffff">10 to the 9 in Hertz,</font> <font color="#ffffff">or roughly 1 in meters.</font> <font color="#ffffff">So, radiofrequencies contain, of course,</font> <font color="#ffffff">power lines way down here at the bottom end,</font> <font color="#ffffff">AM radio, FM radio, and television.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Okay? These are all operating in the radiofrequency.</font> <font color="#ffffff">The next region is called microwaves.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And, microwaves are of course like your microwave oven.</font> <font color="#ffffff">But also, your Wi-Fi signals.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And, this is gonna go up to on the order of 10 to the 10, or 10 to the 11.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Okay?</font> <font color="#ffffff">So, this is what we talked about in class.</font> <font color="#ffffff">People are a little concerned about cellular phones and Wi-Fi signals</font> <font color="#ffffff">because it's really close to the same frequencies that you use</font> <font color="#ffffff">for your microwave oven to heat your food.</font> <font color="#ffffff">After that, we get infrared.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Okay?</font> <font color="#ffffff">Infrared goes up to about</font> <font color="#ffffff">10 to the 14 - 10 to the 13 - 10 to the 14 somewhere in there.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And then, after infrared, we get to visible</font> <font color="#ffffff">And visible</font> <font color="#ffffff">goes from 10 to the 14 up to about 10 to the 15.</font> <font color="#ffffff">If we keep going to higher frequencies,</font> <font color="#ffffff">we get to UV.</font> <font color="#ffffff">UV gets up to about 10 to the 16.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And then, we get to x-rays.</font> <font color="#ffffff">X-rays go all the way up to about 10 to the 19.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And then, the very last bit is something called gamma rays.</font> <font color="#ffffff">The gamma rays can go as high as 10 to the 22.</font> <font color="#ffffff">So, infrared that's stuff like heat lamps.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Visible is, of course, the Sun.</font> <font color="#ffffff">UV would be black lights.</font> <font color="#ffffff">X-rays you get when you go to the dentist.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Gamma rays you only get from objects like quasars.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Okay?</font> <font color="#ffffff">And on the scale here, 10 to the 10 corresponds to about 0.1.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And then, we get to 10 to the minus 6 up here,</font> <font color="#ffffff">and 10 to the minus seven,</font> <font color="#ffffff">and ten to the minus eight, </font> <font color="#ffffff">and ten to the minus ten,</font> <font color="#ffffff">and so on. Okay,</font> <font color="#ffffff">these numbers aren't going to match up exactly and in fact, these divisions are not precise.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Okay, they just say this region is microwaves</font> <font color="#ffffff">but nobody says this is the hard cutoff for the microwaves on the right side</font> <font color="#ffffff">and the hard cutoff on the left side.</font> <font color="#ffffff">These are general regions except with regards to visible.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Okay, visible we describe in exquisite detail</font> <font color="#ffffff">and that's largely because we operate on the visible wavelengths.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Remember we asked that question a second ago:</font> <font color="#ffffff">How do you detect electromagnetic waves?</font> <font color="#ffffff">Well, you can use your car antenna and detect radiofrequency waves.</font> <font color="#ffffff">But if you want to detect visible light, how do you do it?</font> <font color="#ffffff">How do you guys detect visible light?</font> <font color="#ffffff">You're doing it right now, right?</font> <font color="#ffffff">You use your eyeballs.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Visible light is what you see.</font> <font color="#ffffff">That is the light that you see.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And, it's sort of interesting that there's this huge range available</font> <font color="#ffffff">and it's all electromagnetic waves, all the way from gamma rays</font> <font color="#ffffff">down to radiofrequency waves.</font> <font color="#ffffff">It's all the same stuff it's all electromagnetic waves.</font> <font color="#ffffff">But,</font> <font color="#ffffff">we only detect visible</font> <font color="#ffffff">which is a really small portion of the spectrum.</font> <font color="#ffffff">If somehow you could detect UV, and infrared, and x-ray, then microwave,</font> <font color="#ffffff">you could see a lot more of what's happening in the world.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And, in fact, you're familiar with one area which is this right here,</font> <font color="#ffffff">infrared.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Because you've all seen the Arnold Schwarzenegger movies</font> <font color="#ffffff">where they use infrared goggles.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Okay?</font> <font color="#ffffff">Which is adapted from the military.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And, the idea is you can detect infrared waves.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And if you have a special device, infrared goggles, you can turn it to visible.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And so now, you can see things out there</font> <font color="#ffffff">that are emitting infrared light, even though they're not emitting any visible light.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And, this is kind of weird, right?</font> <font color="#ffffff">Because if we turned off all the lights in this room and turn off the board,</font> <font color="#ffffff">you guys would be in the dark</font> <font color="#ffffff">And if I looked at you, I can't see you.</font> <font color="#ffffff">But,</font> <font color="#ffffff">if I could look at you with my infrared goggles,</font> <font color="#ffffff">all of a sudden I would be able to see you.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Because as humans sitting here, emitting light,</font> <font color="#ffffff">it's in the infrared region.</font> <font color="#ffffff">You're at a temperature of 98.6 degrees.</font> <font color="#ffffff">You are emitting light that is about 10 microns long.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And so with my goggles, I'd be able to see you.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Maybe, I'll bring some in we'll try that sometime.</font> <font color="#ffffff">It'll be good.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Okay. Questions about this electromagnetic spectrum?</font> <font color="#ffffff">Alright. There's one other point that I wanted to make.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And this is something that we're not gonna see a lot of in this class.</font> <font color="#ffffff">But, I wanted to give you a taste for</font> <font color="#ffffff">where you might be going in your physics education,</font> <font color="#ffffff">which is this idea of quantum physics.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Has anybody ever heard of the wave-particle duality in quantum physics ?</font> <font color="#ffffff">Okay, there's this notion in quantum that everything behaves like a wave</font> <font color="#ffffff">and a particle simultaneously, even things like electrons.</font> <font color="#ffffff">They're not really, just point particles they also have this wave-like property too.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And, it turns out that when you're looking at this end of the electromagnetic spectrum,</font> <font color="#ffffff">everything behaves like waves.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Everything looks like a wave. It doesn't look like a particle.</font> <font color="#ffffff">But up at this end of the spectrum, everything behaves like a particle.</font> <font color="#ffffff">It doesn't behave like waves.</font> <font color="#ffffff">So, gamma rays really act like little tiny bullets, little particles just flying through the universe.</font> <font color="#ffffff">It's very hard to discern any wave-like properties at this end.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And, it's very hard to discern any particle-like properties at this end.</font> <font color="#ffffff">So, at either end you have waves over here</font> <font color="#ffffff">and particles over here.</font> <font color="#ffffff">But, where we sit in the middle in this visible spectrum</font> <font color="#ffffff">light acts like a wave and a particle.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And this is the basis for the wave particle duality.</font> <font color="#ffffff">And light in this region has been shown to behave like both</font> <font color="#ffffff">simultaneously.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Okay, depending on how you design your experiment,</font> <font color="#ffffff">you might look for the wave properties, different experiments, you might do the particle properties.</font> <font color="#ffffff">But over here at gamma rays, particles.</font> <font color="#ffffff">Over here at radio waves its waves.</font> <font color="#ffffff">So, it's kind of interesting and we'll learn more about that when we get to a bit of quantum physics.</font>

