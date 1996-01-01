Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

In a gas at standard conditions, what is the length of the side of a cube that contains a number of molecules equal to the population of the earth (about 7 * 10^9 people)?

Relevant Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.