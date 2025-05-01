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Popular student's questions
- Explain what a proportion is and describe two methods you can use to determine if a proportion is true, including an example for each method.
- How do you write a ratio in its simplest form, and why is it important to pay attention to the order of the quantities when expressing a ratio? Illustrate your answer with an example.
- What is a rate and how does it differ from a ratio? Describe how to find a unit rate and explain why unit rates are useful, using a real-world example.
- Describe the square of a binomial and the difference of squares formulas. How do these special product formulas help when multiplying binomials, and what is the main difference in their results?
- How do you calculate percent change between two values, and how is this concept applied in contexts like discounts, markups, and simple interest? Provide an example for each context.
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