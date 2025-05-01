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Popular student's questions
- How can you determine whether an algebraic expression is a polynomial, and how do you classify it as a monomial, binomial, or trinomial based on its terms?
- Explain how to find the degree of a term and the degree of a polynomial, especially when the terms contain more than one variable.
- Describe how exponent notation is used to represent repeated multiplication, and explain how to evaluate exponential expressions with both whole numbers and fractions as bases.
- What is percent change, and how do you calculate it for both increases and decreases? Why is percent change a useful way to compare changes between values?
- What steps do you follow to find the greatest common factor (GCF) of a list of terms, and how do you use the GCF to factor a polynomial?
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