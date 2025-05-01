Solve the expression for the given values:
(|p| +18|q|)/|p| where p = -6 and q = 1
Simplify the following expression such that the final answer has no exponents. (- 3)7
Perform multiplication in the given expression:
(m - 5n)2
Perform multiplication in the given expression:
b2(5b - 3)(7b + 8)
Factor the following polynomial:
14p2 - 19pq - 3q2
By using rules of exponents, identify if the given statement is true or false. If the statement is false, modify the right side of the equation to make the equation correct.
(x1/9)(x5/9) = x5/81
Simplify the following expression and evaluate using exact values. (√23 + √29)2
Rationalize the denominator of the following expression.
27−2s7−s
By factoring out and eliminating the common factors (if there are any) in the numerator and denominator, simplify the following rational expression:
Find the measure of the indicated angles.