- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Solve the equation for x: 11|4x + 1| + 3 = 25
A painter was hired for a house renovation. The painter charges $0.5 per square meter and a fixed cost of $60 which serves as his allowance for transportation. If the painter charged the client an amount of $370, how many square meters was he able to paint?
The newest high-end phone is out, and it is priced at $3000! To buy this item, you can borrow this amount from a local lending corporation that operates at 5.4% simple annual interest rate. The payment period will be over the course of 10 months.
Calculate the interest if you were to loan this amount.
Using the given relationship, write an expression and solve the equation for N.
M varies directly as O and inversely as the cube root of N
Using the given relationship, write an expression and solve the equation for y.
x varies jointly as z, the sum of y and w, and inversely as t.
Solve for x and perform checking of the solution
10 +3(x +7) = 2(x -13)
Evaluate the following expression for x = 2i:
(x2 + 12)/(3 - x)
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: (5 - i)2 - (2 + 3i)2
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: (i126 - i122)/i63
Identify if the given statement is correct or not, if not, make necessary amends on the right side of the equation to make it correct.
(17 +3i) -(6 +13i) = 11 +16i
Identify the following function's graph by first solving for its x-intercepts and then matching it with the given graphs.
y = (x -3)2 -9
Solve the following equation by using your preferred method: 5x2 = 75
In the given equation, complete the square and solve it.
18x2 +x = 4