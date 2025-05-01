In the given equation, complete the square and solve it.
4x2 - 24x +111= 0
For the following equation, express y in terms of x:
9x2 - 15xy + 5y2 = 7
By using the quadratic formula, solve the following equation.
x2 - 16x + 73 = 0
By applying the square root property, solve:
11(g + 5)2 = 121
Solve by factoring:
7a(a - 4) = 4a2 - 21a
Solve by factoring:
2j2 - 13j = 45
Find the product: (2 - 7x)(- 5 + 4x)
Enlist all values of x that will make the given expression undefined. 5/(x2 -7x +6)
For the following equation, calculate the discriminant, as well as the number and type of solutions.
x2 - 11x - 12 = 0
Find the domain of the following square root function.
√(x/(10x - 5) - 3)
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. |2x -9| > 8
For the given inequality expression, solve and write the solution set in interval notation. x5 - 2x2 + 24 ≥ 2x4 - x3 + 12x