Identify the amplitude, phase shift, and period of the given sine trigonometric function. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
y = 6 sin(4x - π)
Find the equation of the graph given below.
Draw the graph of the function given below. Consider only two periods. Determine the period and amplitude.
y=3πsin(4πx)
Given the function y=41sin(x+2π), identify the amplitude, period, and phase shift from the options below. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
Using the key features of the given graph, draw the reciprocal function that corresponds to it and identify the equation of the resulting function.
Sketch the graph of the following secant function using two periods.
y = sec(4x + π/4) - 1
Graph the following function. Consider only one period.
y=4tanx