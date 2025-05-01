Precalculus
Determine the area of a triangle ABC with the following measurements. Write your answer to the nearest integer.
C = 113°, a = 13 inch, b = 30 inch
Find the missing side lengths and angle of the triangle ABC.
A=47.82°,B=72.34°,a=11.21 ftA=47.82\degree,B=72.34\degree,a=11.21\text{ ft}A=47.82°,B=72.34°,a=11.21 ft
The given set of measurements describes triangle ABCABCABC. Use the law of sines to find bbb.
C=68.1∘,c=27.4 cm,B=32.2∘C=68.1^\circ,c=27.4~\text{cm},B=32.2^\circC=68.1∘,c=27.4 cm,B=32.2∘
Find the missing side length and angles of the triangle. Express the length to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
q = 6, r = 2, P = 38°
Find the missing measurements of the triangle.