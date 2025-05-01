- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Draw the resultant vector for the pair of vectors with angle α between them using the given information.
|a| = 7, |b| = 15, α = 54°
Two Siberian Huskies are pulling a sled on a snowy terrain. The forces exerted by these dogs on the sled are 16 lb, and 5 lb, and the angle between these forces is 18.3°. Determine the magnitude of the equilibrant and the angle it makes with the 16 lb force.
A motorboat departs 10.4 miles out of port with a bearing of 313°. After a few hours, the motor makes a turn and starts moving to the west for 6.9 mi. Find the bearing of the ship and its distance from the port.
A vector a starts at P1 and ends at P2. Express the vector a in terms of i and j.
P1=(−31,44), P2=(35,−28)
For the given vector, calculate its magnitude and direction angle. Express your answer to the nearest tenth, if required.
〈283,−283〉
Given the following vector, v, obtain the unit vector that aligns with the direction of v.
v=−i−3j
Are the vectors a and b orthogonal?
a = 18i, b = -7i
Assess whether a and b are parallel, orthogonal, or do not possess either property.
a = 17i -24j, b = 85i -120j
Determine the projection of vector a onto vector b. Next, express vector a as vectors, a1 and a2, where a1 is parallel to vector b and a2 is perpendicular to vector b.
a = 12i +5j, b = 2i +6j