Perform the indicated operations on the following complex numbers and express the answer in standard form.
11 - (- 2 + 6i) - (- 17 - 2i)
Perform the indicated operations on the following complex numbers and have the answer in standard form.
9/(2 - i)
Plot the given complex number on a graph and determine its absolute value.
z = 5 + 7i
Multiply the following complex numbers and express the final answer in polar form.
z1 = 9(cos 35° + i sin 35°)
z2 = 7(cos 65° + i sin 65°)
Find the value of the given complex number using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express your answer in rectangular form.
(1 − √3i)16
Determine all the complex roots for the given complex number. Express the complex roots in the polar form using angles in degrees.
The complex cube roots of 216(cos 135° + i sin 135°)
Find [(1/5)(cos (11π/24) + i sin (11π/24))]⁴ using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express the answer in rectangular form.