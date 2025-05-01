Solve the system of logarithmic equations given below.
Determine whether the given ordered pairs satisfy the corresponding equations or not.
(i) (3, -2), 3x + 2y = 5
(ii) (3, -2), 7x + 5y = 11
Provide all solutions for the given nonlinear system of equations, including nonreal complex components.
x2 + y2 = 65
3x2 - y2 = -1
Find the given matrices (if possible):
a. PQ
b. QP
Perform the following matrix operation: A - B
Solve the following system by using Cramer's Rule:
Evaluate the determinant of the 3x3 matrix:
Consider the given system of inequalities and indicate if the inequality has a solution by graphing it.
x + y ≥ 1
x - y ≤ 1
Draw the graph for the given inequality.
y > 3x + 2