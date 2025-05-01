Graph the following equation and label the x-intercepts, if there are any.
y = 4(x + 2)2 + 7(x + 2) - 2
A brand-new laptop worth $1,000 has its value depreciating by $50 per year. Which equation represents the value of the laptop, y, in dollars, after x years? Using the formula, determine how many years will it have a value of $600? Graph the equation and plot the point representing the solution.
For the given conditions: Passing through (- 2, 0) and (4, - 9)
Write an equation for the line in Slope-intercept form by first going through the point-slope form.
Find the equation that describes a line which passes through (9, - 13) and is perpendicular to a line with an undefined slope. Express in both slope-intercept form and standard form (if possible).