Use a calculator to evaluate the following expression. Approximate your answer, when necessary.
30!/225
Rewrite the following sum using summation notation. Represent the index and lower limit of the summation as k and 1, respectively. Do not evaluate.
7 + 72/2 + 73/3 + ... + 7n/n
Write the equation that describes the nth term of the following arithmetic sequence: an = an-1 + 12, a1 = 20
Then, use the equation to determine the 40th term of the sequence.
Write the equation that describes the nth term of the following arithmetic sequence: 17, 9, 1, -7,...
Then, use the equation to determine the 25th term of the sequence.
Using the equation of the nth term of the sequence, evaluate a2/a1, a3/a2, a4/a3 and a5/a4: an = 5(7)n.
What do you notice?
Determine the missing terms in the given geometric sequence.
81, a2, a3, -24