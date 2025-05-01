Consider the given factorial expression and evaluate it. (7n)!(7n+1)!
Enumerate the first three terms of the resulting expression if you are to apply binomial expansion to the following. (h - 3w)12
Evaluate the following expression: (6C4 x 9C1)/12C4
Work out the probability of getting a number less than 1 when a die is rolled.
A miniature Ferris wheel has twelve seats equidistant with one another along the wheel's circumference and has a shaft that points toward the north. At any given time after being spun, this object is designed so that a shaft always points to any of the twelve seats with a fair probability. These seats are labeled "A" to "L". Find the probability that the shaft points toward a seat labeled by a vowel letter or a letter from "A" through "F".