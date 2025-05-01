Precalculus
Identify the domain and range of the following function:
f(x) = 14/x
Rewrite the equation of f in the form quotient + remainder/divisor using long division, and graph the function using the equation of this function and the transformation of 1/x.f(x) = (3x +5)/(x +8)
Identify which of the following rational functions has no vertical asymptotes.
For the following function, write the equations for the vertical, horizontal or oblique asymptotes.
f(x) = (x2 - 5x - 13)/(4x2 - x - 18)
For the following function, write the equation for the oblique asymptote.
f(x) = (x2 + 8x + 13)/(x - 3)