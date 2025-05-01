Precalculus
Which of the following is the logarithmic form of 4-3 = 1/64?
Solve the following logarithmic equation for x:
log1/5 (x + 98) = -3
Verify if the given equation is true. Make the necessary changes to support the conclusion and amend the equation to make it true if the statement given is false.n2(log2 2n) = n3
Categorize the wetland area as a rich fen, a poor fen, or a bog using the provided hydronium concentration.
3.89 × 10 -7 mol/L
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, where necessary, reject any x-value that makes the original function undefined. Use a calculator to approximate your solution to three decimal places.
log5(x + 5) + log5(x + 1) = 2
Solve the following exponential equation by first converting the terms into the same bases.
2e2x + 3 = 2/e
Solve the logarithmic equation for x and provide an exact solution:
ln (5x - 3) - ln 12 = - ln(x - 4)