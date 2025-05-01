- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Plot the given angle in the standard position and represent the rotations using an arrow. State the quadrant of the angle. Also, find a positive and a negative coterminal angle with the given angle.
-44°
Evaluate the following expression by using a calculator:
sin 27° cos 63° + cos 27° sin 63°
While surveying land, the whole circle bearing of a ranging rod was taken by two observers. The first observer reports the WCB as 35.75°, and the second observer reports the WCB as 35°40'. Find the difference between these bearings. Report the answer in the nearest hundredth of a degree and nearest minute.
Given the angle 19π/5, identify a positive angle that is coterminal with it and smaller than 2 π radians.
Rewrite the following angle as radians and express it as a multiple of π.
68°
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in feet and the unit of x is in hours. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, the period, and the phase shift.
h = 5 cos(2πx + π/4)
Calculate the length of an arc on a circle with a radius of 14 meters. A central angle of 112° intercepts the arc. Write the answer in terms of π and in decimal rounded to the nearest hundredth.
A person takes a part of a pizza in the shape given below. Find the area of the portion of the pizza if θ = 35° and r = 10 cm.