Precalculus
Write the quadrant in which θ lies. Consider the angle θ in the standard position only.
sin θ < 0 and cos θ > 0
Determine the value of the five other trigonometric ratios.
cos θ = 16/65, 270° < θ < 360°
Find the height of a flagpole positioned at the centre of the roof of a building, where the angle of elevation from a point on the ground 35 meters away from the center of the building to the top and bottom of the flagpole is 40° 30' and 35° 20' respectively.
Determine the value of the trigonometric function.
tan30∘\tan30^{\circ}tan30∘
Identify the cofunction equivalent to cos2π11\cos\frac{2\pi}{11}cos112π.
Find the solution for the right angle in the given figure, expressing angles to the nearest tenth of a degree and rounding lengths to two decimal places.
Q = 7.3°, q = 9.7
Draw the graph of two periods of the function given below.
y = (1/3) cot 3x