- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
A wooden wheel that has a radius of 2 m was spun at a party game. It rotated at 2π radians per 4 seconds. Calculate the linear speed v of the point on the edge of the wheel.
Which of the following is the exact value of the given trigonometric function?
csc 45°
Determine the exact values of sin p, cos p, and tan p where p = -7π.
Considering the interval [0, 2π), find the exact values of p.
sin p = -1/2
Determine the exact value of the given function.
tan (5π/6)
Determine the exact value of the given function.
sin (π/4)
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
tan 240°
List the six trigonometric function values of the following angle. Provide exact values. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
1290°
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression:
7 tan 45° + 2 cos 60° - cot2 225°
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
sec(35π)