Evaluate the following expression by using a calculator:
2 sin (31° 53') cos (31° 53') - sin (63° 46')
Convert the following angle to degrees, minutes, and seconds. Round the answer to the nearest second, when necessary.
162.245°
Determine two angles, between -2π and 2π, where the terminal side of each angle passes through the origin and point Y. Express your answer in radians.
Sketch the given angle. Note that the angle should be in standard position:
-105°
Determine the least positive angle that is coterminal with the given angle.
583°
For the following angle, solve for the degree measure of its complement and supplement.
8°
Calculate the number of degrees that a point on the edge of the blade of a large exhaust fan will rotate in 1.8 seconds if it is rotating at 700 times per min.