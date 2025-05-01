For the given function, find its inverse. f(x) = (8 - x)/(8 + x)
For the given one-to-one function, find the inverse function, f-1 (x), and verify that your equation is correct.
f(x) = (4x-1)³
Find out whether f and g are inverses of each other by finding (f o g)(x) and (g o f)(x). f(x) = 4x2, g(x) = √x /2 where x ≥0
Write expression for y in terms of x: x = √(5 -y3)
Determine (ƒ∘g)(x) for the given functions f(x) = 10/x and g(x) = x +7. Also find the domain of (ƒ∘g)(x).
Determine (ƒ∘g)(x) for the given functions f(x) = √x and g(x) = 1/(x +64). Also find the domain of (ƒ∘g)(x).
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = 2/x2