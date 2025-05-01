Precalculus
Using the key features of the given graph, draw the reciprocal function that corresponds to it and identify the equation of the resulting function.
Sketch the graph of the following cosecant function using two periods.
y = (1/3)csc(x/3)
y = 2 csc |2x|
Graph the following function. Consider only one period.
y=sec(x−32π)y=\sec\left(x-\frac32\pi\right)y=sec(x−23π)
y=14cot(8x)y=\frac14\cot\left(8x\right)y=41cot(8x)
Write the general equation of the asymptotes of the graph of the function given below.
y=−5−cot(x−π6)y=-5-\cot\left(x-\frac{\pi}{6}\right)