For the given functions, f(x) = √(4x) and g(x) = 8x + 12
Find f - g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = √(x - 11) and g(x) = √(11 - x)
Find f + g and write the domain.
For the following circle equation, complete the squares in order to write the whole equation in standard form. Identify the center and radius, and then graph.
x2 + y2 - 4x + 18y + 21 = 0
For the following circle equation, complete the squares in order to write the whole equation in standard form. Identify the center and radius, and then graph.
x2 + y2 - 14y - 15 = 0
Consider the three functions f(x) = 3x -8, g(x) = 5x - 4, and h(x) = x2 + 2x + 6. Find the value of f(g[h(1)]) without forming the equation for the composite function.
For the given function, find the domain (in interval notation). h(x) = 5x/(x2 - x - 30)