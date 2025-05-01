Precalculus
If you have $18,000 to deposit, which will give you larger return after 5 years: 0.84% compounded quarterly or 0.81% compounded continuously?
Use the compound interest formula A = P(1 + r/n)nt to solve the problem. If $8000 is deposited to an account with an interest rate of 1.18% compounded quarterly, what is its value after 10 years?
Consider the functions f(x) = ex and g(x) = 4ex/2. Apply transformations on the graph of f in constructing the graph of g. Graph the asymptotes and identify their equations. Then, use the graph to determine the domain and range of both functions.
Provide the domain and range of the function by graphing it.f(x) = 11x +3 +27
Provide the domain and range of the function by graphing it.f(x) = -(1/11)x-7 +5