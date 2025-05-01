Find the missing side length and angles of the triangle. Express the lengths to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
p = 7, r = 3, Q = 40°
Find the solution for the following triangle given the measurement of one angle and two sides. If there is no possible triangle, indicate "no triangle," and if two triangles exist, solve each one. Round the resulting angle and side measurements to one decimal place.
C = 71°, a = 19, b = 9
Let a triangle be labeled as PQR.
For the given measurements, find out if SAA, SAS, ASA, SSA, or SSS is given. Also, state the law which is suitable for solving the triangle.
p, q, and R
A pilot, flying a jet at an airspeed of 400 km/h, wants to fly maintaining a bearing of 307°. Determine the direction in which he should fly if the wind is blowing at 50 km/h on a bearing 220°. Also, find out the ground speed.
Determine the area of the triangle PQR.
p = 88.4 cm, q = 123 cm, r = 64.8 cm