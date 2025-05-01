Solve the following absolute value equation.
|2x - 10| = |x + 1|
For the formula shown, solve for the indicated variable. Are you familiar with the formula? What does it represent?
S = πrl + πr2 for l
Solve the following formula for the indicated variable. What does the formula describe?
E = (1/2)mv2 for m
Solve the following formula for the indicated variable. What does the formula describe?
L = 2πrh for r
Find the value of x for the given radical equation and perform the checking of the solutions. √(3x + 14) - √(5 +3x) = 3
Solve the linear equation given below.
9x - 7(x + 8) = 8(4x + 3)
Calculate the interest Koko earns if he lets Momo borrow $1122 at a simple interest of 1.35%/month payable over a period of 8 months.